UFC Superstar Conor McGregor Taunts UFC Star: ‘Is This True?’

Fighting superstar Conor McGregor has once again trolled top lightweight and UFC commentator Paul Felder about his heritage. McGregor is a proud Irishman and has said on many occasions that “The Irish Dragon,” Felder, is German-English, not Irish.

The two have gone back and forth with each other online and through the media about Felder’s heritage. Recently, The Irish Dragon told McGregor to go “blow some lines” in response to Notorious’ comments.

In the most recent episode of this unorthodox feud, Notorious posted the definition of a German word on social media and asked Felder to verify it.

“Witzelsucht is a mental disorder that causes the sufferer to compulsively make inappropriate puns or jokes and tell pointless stories,” the @Fact Twitter page shared.

McGregor shared the post and wrote, “Is this true Paul Felder?” Notorious then deleted the tweet minutes after posting it. See a screenshot below:

According to Psychology Today, “The word ‘Witzelsucht’ comes from the German words ‘witzeln’ (to make jokes or wisecracks), and ‘sucht’ (a yearning or addiction).

“This rare condition is characterized as a set of neurological symptoms resulting in an uncontrollable tendency to tell puns, inappropriate jokes, and/or pointless or irrelevant stories at inappropriate times,” the outlet described.

McGregor & Felder Are Both Ranked in the Top 10 of the UFC’s Lightweight Division

Although they haven’t crossed paths inside the Octagon, Notorious and The Irish Dragon are top contenders in the lightweight division. McGregor is currently ranked No. 4 in the division and Felder is at No. 8.

McGregor is scheduled to compete against No. 2 ranked lightweight Dustin Poirier in a rematch on January 23 during UFC 257. It is a rematch over six years in the making as they fought at UFC 178 in 2015 at featherweight and Notorious defeated “The Diamond” via first-round TKO.

The Irish Dragon fought last month against former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos on only a few days’ notice. After “RDA’s” original opponent Islam Makhachev pulled out of the fight, The Irish Dragon stepped in and fought dos Anjos for five rounds in the main event of UFC Vegas 14. Felder put in an impressive effort against the former champ, however he lost via split decision. Although The Irish Dragon had said there was a chance he’d retire after the RDA bout, he announced post-fight that he plans to continue competing.

The State of the UFC Lightweight Division Is Unclear

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement from the sport after defending his title against Justin Gaethje in October. However, he is still the reigning champion as the promotion has not yet stripped him of the belt nor has he vacated it.

The bout between Poirier and McGregor could produce the next contender for the belt should Nurmagomedov compete again. If “The Eagle” doesn’t, the victor of McGregor vs. Poirier could find themselves fighting for the vacant belt next.

