Conor McGregor Urges UFC To Let Him Fight Pint-Sized Superstar

UFC superstar Conor McGregor has urged the UFC to let him fight social media sensation Hasbulla Magomedov.

The former two-division champion has been on the sidelines since his last outing against Dustin Poirier, where he suffered a horrific leg break injury at UFC 264 in Jul. 2021. He shares regular updates about his recovery with fans and recently uploaded some training footage as he inches closer to his comeback.

Hasbulla first gained popularity on TikTok for his childlike features. He is believed to have a form of dwarfism stemming from a genetic disorder that stunted his growth early. He made headlines in the MMA community for recreating Khabib’s iconic weigh-in, earning the nickname Mini Khabib.

Hailing from Dagestan, he is a friend of former lightweight champion and McGregor’s bitter enemy Khabib Nurmagomedov. He got into a dispute with the Irish icon online after he named his chicken after McGregor.

“This is my chicken, named Conor McGregor. There’s my beauty,” Hasbulla said in a video filming the pet via The Sun.

‘The Notorious’ is not one to shy away from conflict and fired shots right back at Hasbulla, calling him a “little smelly inbred” as well as asserting to “boot that little gimp over a goal post.”

Their feud did not end there as Hasbulla responded further, writing, “I don’t follow bums… didn’t know someone was running their mouth. At least one of us kept an undefeated record. Hasbulla 1. McGregor 0.”

McGregor Wants To Fight Hasbulla

‘The Notorious’ took to his Twitter account on Sep. 28 to tell the UFC to pit him against Hasbulla next, in a now-deleted tweet.

He wrote, “Let me spar hasbulla, ufc. Big gloves, a friendly affair. I swear.”

McGregor’s call out comes just a few days after veteran MMA journalist Igor Lazorin reported that Hasbulla signed a five-year deal with the UFC.

“This is a blast from the face,” Lazorin wrote on Instagram. “Hasbulla signed a five year contract with UFC! So far in the plan – attending tournaments, media activity. We will not talk about the amounts in detail, but there they are such that many fighters do not get that much. Hasbulla signed five year contract with UFC! No fights yet, but…”

McGregor’s Return Will Be the Greatest Comeback in Sports History, Says His Manager

Audie Attar, McGregor’s manager, and business partner believes ‘Mystic Mac’ will have a historic return to competition. Although there has been speculation about McGregor’s ambitions in the sport, Attar is confident his client will be back inside the cage at the top level.

“First and foremost, he loves this sport,” Attar told MMA Junkie. “I think that’s the one thing that’s very special about him. It’s why it’s allowed him to reach a level of success that most fighters aspire to achieve. He loves it. The second part is he’s a competitor.

“Does he have more ambitions and goals that he wants to achieve? Absolutely. I think that’s what makes it so special and so intriguing and it’s going to be an interesting story, and I do believe it’s going to be the greatest comeback in sports history.”