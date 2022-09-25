Paddy Pimblett Shares Call From Conor McGregor While Feasting at UFC Star’s Pub

UFC superstar Paddy Pimblett got a call from Conor McGregor on a visit to his pub in Dublin, Ireland.

Pimblett is coming off an impressive win over Jordan Leavitt in his last outing in July at UFC London. The fan favorite is currently not matched up with another opponent and is enjoying his life outside competition before he gets back inside the octagon. ‘The Baddy’ endeared himself to the community with a relatable persona. He is known to balloon up between fights because of his tendency to binge eat.

In a recent video uploaded to “Paddy Vlog,” Pimblett shared his adventure visiting The Black Forge Inn, a pub owned by ‘The Notorious.’ While he was feasting on the many options offered at the food establishment, Pimblett received a call from McGregor, who pointed out the bulkier look of the former.

“You’re already putting all that weight on again, lad,” McGregor said. “It’s crazy because your face is way different straight away.”

“Yeah, I’m back up to 191 lbs already,” Pimblett responded.

Fellow English fan favorite and teammate Molly McCann was also with Pimblett on the trip and got the chance to talk to McGregor.

McCann got on the call as well, saying, “Conor, you’re a f**king belter lad.”

Dana White Believes Pimblett Has That ‘Conor McGregor’ Vibe

Pimblett made his way into the UFC through Cage Warriors as a bonafide sensation. He stands out as one of the most well-known faces in the sport despite only competing under the banner three times so far.

During the “Dana White’s Contender Series 47” post-fight press conference, UFC president Dana White likened the Scouser’s star power to that of the Irish icon.

“To talk about championship stuff now it’s a little too soon, but he’s got that Conor McGregor vibe,” White said via Liverpool Echo. “When he walks, when he’s in the arena, the way that the fans receive him, the way that the media covers him. The way that the people who search for content.”

Pimblett shared a similar sentiment as White after hearing of the high praise.

“He knows what he’s talking about, he does, doesn’t he?” Pimblett said. “He’s not wrong and he got me onto that, I actually went back and looked at the some of the Instagram reels because he mentioned ‘look at the numbers’ and I went and looked at the numbers.

“My reels were getting more than any of them. I told you, I’m the new kid on the block. I’m the new main man and the numbers reflect that.”

Pimblett Says He Has an Eating Disorder

Pimblett has faced criticism for putting on copious amounts of weight from UFC champions, including former bantamweight title holder TJ Dillashaw and the reigning featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski, both of whom advised him against the habit.

‘The Baddy’ believes he might have developed an eating disorder from fighting professionally, given the extreme weight cuts and diet he has to follow.

“I’ve had party days, you know what I mean, I’ve been bad then. I got into gambling a little and I was bad with that. I think now it’s moved on to food,” Pimblett revealed (transcript via Sport Bible). “I genuinely think I’m a food addict. I think I’ve got a bit of an eating disorder because of MMA. The weight cuts, dieting, I genuinely think I have a bit of an eating disorder. People when they go eat with me they are visibly shocked at how much I can eat.”