Dana White Wants to Book UFC Superfight: ‘Let’s Do It’

UFC president Dana White is more than willing to put on a superfight between Jon Jones and Tyson Fury.

Since Fury, the WBC heavyweight champion, took Joe Rogan to task for suggesting Jones, the UFC’s heavyweight king, could beat him in a fight, a match between the two has been a hot topic in the combat sports world. Fury called Jones out for a boxing bout, and “Bones” beckoned “Gypsy King” to meet him inside the Octagon.

When asked about Jones during the UFC on ESPN 45 post-fight press conference on June 3, White take it upon himself to address Fury’s belief that he could trounce Jones, but has also stated he’d only meet him in a boxing bout — not MMA.

“One of the things that I want to kind of point out to you guys that happened recently,” White said to the media, “and I like Tyson Fury — I have a great relationship with Tyson Fury. So, there’s this debate right now about the baddest man on the planet, right?

“Jon Jones is the baddest man on the planet. There’s no doubt about it. So, when you talk about who the baddest man on the planet is, if two guys fought — in a fight — who would win? If you want to discuss another possible baddest man on the planet, it would be Tyson Fury in a boxing arena. And we all know if Jon Jones boxed Tyson Fury, Tyson Fury wins. All these boxing guys want to talk about this and they want to keep it in the ring. I’m telling Tyson Fury, whom I respect very much, if you really want to find out who the baddest man on the planet is, I will make that fight. I will make Jon Jones versus Tyson Fury in the Octagon.”

Dana White Wants to Give Tyson Fury the Opportunity to ‘Answer the Question’

White when on to say that he’d “figure out” how to pay Fury for the bout, like he did when Floyd Mayweather Jr. boxed Conor McGregor in 2017. “We’ll figure out how to pay you too, Tyson,” White said. “The offer is out there if you want to do it in the UFC. I know he was messing around with MMA for a little while there. Let’s do it. Let’s answer the question.”

“You want the title of the baddest man on the planet?” White continued. “Let’s do it. I’m in.”

Fury last competed in December when he retained his heavyweight strap by stopping Derek Chisora via TKO.

Dana White Wants Jon Jones’ First Heavyweight Title Defense to Take Place New York City in November

The promotion is planning its annual trip to New York City for November. And White confirmed to the media that he hopes Bones will be at the top of the bill against “somebody.”

“People keep asking us about the fights that are happening in the fall — we’re still making fights for the summer,” White said. “Obviously, we have plans and targets, and what we would like to happen. And you guys are already aware. I would like November, Jon Jones to fight somebody in Madison Square Garden.”

Jones has been linked to former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic for his first title defense. However, fighter-turned-analyst Chael Sonnen recently told Brendan Schaub that top-ranked contender Sergei Pavlovich was rumored to be next up for Bones, not Miocic.

White did not confirm who he’s planning to schedule opposite Jones. Bones earned heavyweight gold in March when he ended his three-year hiatus and submitted Ciryl Gane in the first round of their UFC 285 headlining clash.