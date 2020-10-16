Dana White Gives New Info on Conor McGregor’s Next Fight

Earlier this week, fighting superstar Conor McGregor accepted the UFC’s offer to fight No. 2 ranked lightweight Dustin Poirier on January 23. “Notorious” accepted the offer publicly on Twitter but also added that he wanted the event to take place at the AT&T Stadium, formerly known as Cowboys Stadium, in Arlington, Texas.

McGregor tweeted, “I accept, Jan 23rd is on! My goal is to see this fight take place in Cowboy stadium. Proper Style! Jerry Jones is a friend and the stadium can hold our crowd. I will be ready for Texas and Texas will be ready for my fans! Then Manny.”

Jerry Jones, the owner of NFL’s Dallas Cowboys, said he was interested in hosting the January 23 fight. On 105.3 The Fan, Jones said via TMZ, “I’m a real admirer of his. He’s one of the neatest individuals I think I’ve met. Period.”

“[Conor] is special,” Jones said. “It would be quite a day for AT&T Stadium to have him.”

UFC President Dana White Doesn’t Want to Bring an Event to a Stadium Where It Will Only Fill Up to Half Due to COVID-19 Regulations

However, UFC president Dana White isn’t ready to bring McGregor vs. Poirier 2 to an arena in January due to COVID-19 public gathering regulations.

On Friday, White was asked for an update on McGregor vs. Poirier 2 during the UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. The Korean Zombie pre-fight presser. The UFC president said, “[McGregor] said yes. Dustin said yes. So, now it’s a matter of getting contracts signed.

“Listen, we’ve had a very good relationship with [Jerry] Jones for a long time, and you know, talked about Dallas [Cowboys] stadium forever. I’m not going into any arena where we’re going to fill a quarter of the arena or half the arena, or any of that stuff. So, when crowds are ready to come back, we’ll do crowds again.”

