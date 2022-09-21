Dana White Shares Take On UFC Fighter Who Got KO’d After a Nasty Low Blow

UFC president Dana White shared his take on Austen Lane hitting Richard Jacobi with a nasty low blow.

Lane took on Jacobi this past Saturday in a heavyweight bout on “Dana White’s Contender Series.” Having previously been defeated by Greg Hardy in the second season of the show, the 34-year-old Florida native returned looking to make a statement.

Jacobi got largely outstruck by his foe but got hit by a vicious low blow. He powered through the shot before getting finished by TKO in the opening round of the contest.

During the post-fight press conference, White commented on the hit that had Jacobi screaming on the mat in agony.

“Yeah, that’s right up there with the most brutal low blows ever,” White said. “That was a nasty low blow. Yes, that was one of the worst.”

White Signed the Youngest UFC Fighter Ever on the Show

Raul Rosas Jr. got booked on the same card as Lane and Jacobi. He needed a special license from the Nevada Athletic Commission (NAC) to participate in the show due to being underage. ‘El Nino Problema’ put in a dominant performance and earned a UFC contract from White, becoming the youngest fighter in the history of the promotion at 17 years old.

White shared his analysis of what he saw from Rosas Jr. in his outing with Mando Gutierrez and expressed his excitement at the arrival of the new prospect.

“This fight was awesome for both of these guys, this was good for both of them. You got a guy who’s now 6-0 and Mando was 7-1 at the time,” White said. “What a war, what a technical fight it was. Both guys pushed themselves as hard as they could. For a 17-year-old to conduct himself the way he did in this fight, I was blown away by it, blown away.”

White highlighted Rosas Jr.’s exciting talents as a grappler, using his Brazilian jiu-jitsu abilities to find a solution in all situations.

“That’s one of the things that impressed me the most. I loved how active he was. He’s not one of these guys that’s a jiu-jitsu guy that just lays around, and whatever. He’s always going for something, how slick he is, how he takes the back. When you get his back, how he can get out of it. Just everything that kid did tonight impressed me and especially his cardio.

White Promised He Was Not Laughing at the Low Blow

A reporter claimed that White was seen laughing at the incident on the broadcast and asked him if he found it funny. White responded to the contrary and argued that Jacobi should have taken the full timeout to recover from the groin strike.

“I promise you I wasn’t laughing during that,” White continued. “If I was laughing, it was probably because of something else. No man laughs when he sees that happen, that I guarantee you. That was a bad one. He should’ve taken the full five minutes.”

White signed Lane to the UFC following the victory.