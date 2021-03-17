UFC’s Dana White Warned: ‘It’s Not Looking Good’

UFC president Dana White made a strong statement while appearing on Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson last week that created waves in the combat sports world.

White said he would bet $1 million dollars that YouTuber Jake Paul will lose his Triller boxing bout against former Bellator and ONE welterweight champion Ben Askren on April 17. White’s comment sparked reactions from Paul, as well as the likes of Snoop Dogg and Triller CEO Ryan Kavanaugh.

“Dana let’s double the bet up!” Paul tweeted. $2 Million. We wire the money into escrow. $4 million total. Winner takes all. My team will be in touch to make a contract. After I knockout Ben, we can set up Jake Paul Vs. Dana White 2021 since you consider yourself a ‘Boxer’ and me a ‘YouTuber’.

Then, Kavanaugh told The Ring that he, Snoop Dogg and Bobby Sarnevesht would bet White a total of $10 million that Jake would get the job done over Askren.

Now, a fighter currently on the UFC roster has informed the UFC president that he believes Askren’s chances of defeating “The Problem Child” are grim.

Paul has been preparing for his boxing bout against “Funky” in Miami, Florida. And according to UFC welterweight star Mike Perry, he “got some work” in with Paul recently.

On Tuesday, Perry tweeted, “Idk @danawhite, I just got some work with @jakepaul and it’s not looking good for @Benaskren …. #IronSharpensIron.”

Naturally, the Twitter-savvy Askren saw Perry’s tweet and responded to Perry around an hour later. “You got beat up by @jakepaul today??” Askren tweeted. “Thanks for informing us dummy.”

This Will Be Paul’s 3rd Pro Boxing Bout, Askren’s First

April 17 will mark the third time The Problem Child has stepped inside a boxing ring. He has won both of his boxing bouts, finishing YouTuber AnEesonGib in the first round of their January 2020 bout via TKO and knocking out NBA star Nate Robinson in the second round in November 2020.

Askren has a list of impressive accomplishments as a wrestler and mixed martial artist, which includes winning both the Bellator and ONE welterweight championships. He has a professional MMA record of 19-2 with one no contest, defeating the likes of former UFC welterweight champ Robbie Lawler, former Bellator welterweight champ Douglas Lima and Japanese fighting superstar Shinya Aoki.

He retired from MMA in 2019 after suffering two consecutive losses.

His boxing bout against Paul will be Funky’s first-ever professional boxing bout.

