Snoop Dogg vs. UFC Boss: ‘Is Dana White Man Enough?’

UFC president Dana White has been challenged by Snoop Dogg to “put his money where his mouth is” and accept the recent challenge by Jake Paul to bet on the YouTuber’s upcoming fight against ex-UFC star Ben Askren.

White had previously revealed he’d be willing to make a massive bet against Paul in the fight, but now the UFC president could be heading into a situation with even bigger stakes than he ever thought possible.

A day after White appeared on Mike Tyson’s podcast to say he’d bet $1 million on Paul losing to Askren on April 17, and Paul responding to that news by upping the ante to $2 million on the fight plus an invitation for White to step inside the ring himself next, Triller CEO and co-owner Ryan Kavanaugh told The Ring’s Michael Woods that his company was ready to bet $10 million on Paul beating Askren.

“We’re calling Dana White out officially,” Kavanaugh said per The Ring. “Triller, Snoop Dogg, me, and Bobby Sarnevesht will bet $10 million that Jake will win.”

Sarnevesht is the co-owner of Triller.

Triller Wants to Promote White vs. Paul

But that wasn’t Team Triller’s only challenge.

Additionally, Kavanaugh revealed that his company stood ready to promote the proposed White vs. Paul boxing match later this year. Kavanaugh even suggested a ruleset for the event was already running around in his head, and the Triller boss explained what he was thinking to The Ring.

“Typical boxing rules, six rounds, or more, three-minute rounds,” Kavanaugh said per The Ring. “We challenge Dana to fight Jake, on a Triller Fight Club card, anytime this year. Dana can name the weekend. It can be a collaboration, we can do it on Triller, and then on the UFC platform.”

For White vs. Paul, Kavanaugh said Triller would also put an additional $10 million bet backing Paul to defeat White in the proposed boxing match.

“We can figure out how to co-promote it on Triller and UFC,” Kavanaugh said per The Ring.

Snoop Dogg’s Statement: ‘Is Dana White Man Enough?’

Even Snoop Dogg, who is involved with Triller’s new Fight Club series, offered a statement to The Ring about White vs. Paul.

“Is Dana White man enough to put his money where his mouth is? Jake Paul will win”, Snoop said per The Ring.

It’s unclear from the statement where Snoop Dogg is referring to Paul vs. Askren, Paul vs. White or both.

It doesn’t really matter though. It’s clear from Triller’s fast response to the recent happenings between White and Paul that the company plans to capitalize in a big way off White’s online feud with Paul.

Whether it ever becomes anything more than that remains to be seen.

White, 51, is a former amateur boxer standout who has boasted in the past that he would have been able to outbox former UFC champ Tito Ortiz with relative ease.

Meanwhile, Paul, 24, is 2-0 as a professional boxer. The popular star has yet to face a legit prizefighter yet, but that will change vs. Askren on April 17.

