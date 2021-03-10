Dana White Challenged To Fight [LOOK]

UFC president Dana White wasn’t looking for a fight, but it looks like he just found one. White revealed he was so confident that YouTuber Jake Paul is going to lose his upcoming boxing bout against ex-UFC star Ben Askren on April 17 in Atlanta that he’s willing to bet a million dollars on the fight. White revealed his stunning offer during a recent podcast interview with Mike Tyson and retired boxing champion Zab Judah.

“Let’s be honest. Jake Paul is not a f***ing boxer…,” White said on the latest episode of “Hotboxin with Mike Tyson”.

White continued, “I’ll bet a million dollars that he loses this f***ing fight.”

Soon after those comments surfaced, Paul revealed he was down for that bet, but the 24-year-old wants to make it even bigger. Paul suggested the bet should be $2 million and said he’d love to challenge White in a boxing bout next after beating Askren.

Paul posted, “Dana let’s double the bet up! $2 Million. We wire the money into escrow. $4 million total. Winner takes all. My team will be in touch to make a contract. After I knockout Ben, we can set up Jake Paul Vs. Dana White 2021 since you consider yourself a ‘Boxer’ and me a ‘YouTuber’.

A few minutes later, Paul had more to say about White. Paul posted that White “is a clown”.

Paul takes on Askren on April 17. The fight will be shown live on Triller pay-per-view.

You can watch the original video clip of the exchange between the UFC boss and the two boxing legends that started the talk about the bets below.

White Picks Askren Over Paul

Basically, White doesn’t believe Paul is a real fighter. He thinks Askren will be the first legit fighter Paul has faced inside a boxing ring, and that it will spell his doom. Paul is 2-0, but neither of the fighters he’s beaten so far had fought before.

Paul defeated fellow YouTuber Ali Eson Gib by first-round stoppage in January 2020 and ex-NBA star Nate Robinson by second-round knockout 10 months later.

Tyson didn’t exactly disagree with White. Instead, the former heavyweight champ pointed out how much interest Paul was bringing to his beloved sport of boxing

“But he’s going to bring 75 million people to watch him…”, Tyson said.

Still, Judah did disagree with White’s analysis about Paul’s boxing skills.

“He’s working hard though, Dana,” Judah said.

Judah, 43, is retired, but the boxing champ won world titles in boxing’s 140-pound and 147-pound divisions during his career. He even shared the ring with Floyd Mayweather Jr. during his prime years.

Regardless, White questioned Judah about whether his thoughts about Paul were sincere or whether his positive outlook on the YouTuber was just because Judah had been working with him.

“No bulls***. You’re hanging out with him. You know him. You’re saying he can fight?” White asked.

“Yes,” Judah said.

White Willing To Bet $1 Million on Askren Beating Paul

White reminded Judah that Askren had been a legit world champion in MMA for Bellator and ONE Championship.

“He’s actually fought real guys. He’s been a world champion in other organizations,” White said.

Tyson seemed to agree with White on that point.

“It’s going to be a tough test,” Tyson said.

But Judah still disagreed with White. He said it was one thing to fight under MMA rules but quite another thing when fighters are limited to just boxing.

“One thing I can say about him, he has hands,” Judah said.

“Yeah? Okay. I’ll bet a million dollars that he loses this f***ing fight,” White said.

Everybody laughed about the bet, but no one took White up on the offer either.

