Angry Mob Reacts: ‘Dana White Needs to Pay’ [LOOK]

UFC president Dana White helped build MMA from a sideshow almost no one cared about to one of the most popular sports in the world, but the UFC continues to share revenue with fighters at a pace far below other major sports and its players. After a UFC star won her co-main event battle on Saturday on the latest UFC Fight Night card in Las Vegas, she detailed how “broke” she was and said it was because “because of this sport.” So women’s strawweight contender Cheyanna Buys opened up the floodgates again from fans and media on social media in regards to criticizing White about the issue, and Heavy collected the most popular takes for you to see below.

The “Friendly Sparring Podcast” account posted, “Cheyenne Buys saying her win bonus is basically going to towards [pulling] her out of financial ruin is so disheartening. @danawhite needs to pay these fighters better.”

Cheyenne Buys saying her win bonus is basically going to towards pling her out of financial ruin is so disheartening. @danawhite needs to pay these fighters better. — Friendly Sparring Podcast (@friendlysparpod) August 1, 2021

Another fan implied White enjoyed watching his fighters beg for bonuses. He said, “#UFCVegas33 Dana White watching his fighters have to beg for money after every single fight…”. A GIF of White making a hand gesture and smiling was included with the post.

#UFCVegas33 Dana White watching his fighters have to beg for money after every single fight: pic.twitter.com/6cDxniMYm5 — Callum (@Callum_JN) August 1, 2021

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

More Social Media Reactions About Fighter Pay

Bloody Elbow’s Zane Simon took umbrage with one of the UFC’s social media posts about the card turning out to be an action-packed night and worthy of watching on Saturday night.

He posted, “Y’all didn’t spend money like it was a good card.”

Then, he mocked, “‘This is top quality entertainment,’ the UFC says while spending less on a co-main event fighter than Dana White tips a blackjack dealer.”

“This is top quality entertainment,” the UFC says while spending less on a co-main event fighter than Dana White tips a blackjack dealer. — Zane Simon (@TheZaneSimon) August 1, 2021

While the majority of the social media posts seemed to support the idea that UFC fighters should probably be getting paid more than they currently do right now, some posters still blasted back at the small minority of fans who had different opinions.

A fan posted, “People jump on Twitter and defend Dana White like there [are] free tickets on the line.”

People jump on twitter and defend Dana White like there is free tickets on the line. — The Combat Hub (@combathubreal) August 1, 2021

Still, the majority of the top tweets were all pro-fighter pay and seemingly anti-White.

Dana White when his fighters at the UFC request a higher pay pic.twitter.com/YLxfPGnX0a — G 🇬🇳🇫🇷👑 (@LaguineeMansa) August 1, 2021

ALL the latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Fans Shared Memes About White and UFC Pay

There were plenty of memes shared about White and the fighter pay issue over the weekend.

One fan compared White to former President Donald Trump.

Dana White defending fighter pay in the UFC pic.twitter.com/NwBjJWsqyF — TevTalksMMA (@TevTalksMMA) July 27, 2021

Another one shared a meme of an angry man grabbing another man’s throat, and it was “Dana White after he catches his fighters telling the press they’re struggling to live on their [UFC] salaries.”

Dana White after he catches his fighters telling the press they're struggling to live on their Ufc salaries. pic.twitter.com/CwVst4GzIg — WengerMMA (@WengerBall14) August 1, 2021

These were only the most popular memes.

Revenue Shares Anger Some Fans and Media

The stated reason for all the vitriol from select fans and media was over fighter pay.

Buys emotionally shared her recent journey in MMA and all the financial hardships she’s had to endure to chase her dream of being a UFC fighter.

S some people in the media, such Joe Pompliano, used that as the opportunity to share how the UFC compares to other top sports as far as sharing its revenues goes.

Per Pompliano, the UFC only shares 16% of its total revenue with fighters. Meanwhile, the NFL shares 48%, and the NBA, NHL, and MLB are all 50% and above.

This isn't a feel-good story; here's the percentage of revenue given to athletes by each league: MLB = 54%

NBA = 50%

NHL = 50%

NFL = 48%

—————

UFC = 16% The UFC is in the middle of a 5-year, $1.5 billion deal with ESPN. https://t.co/KfcB1Ri3p8 — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) August 1, 2021

So the idea shared by Pompliano and others is that UFC fighters should be getting paid more.

Without that happening, it seems that any fighter sharing anything about how hard it is to chase a dream like becoming a UFC star is something that will kick off another round of angry criticism about White.

READ NEXT: ‘All She Does Is Smash Fools and Cash Checks’

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson

YouTube: Real Talk with Kelsey and Rachel