UFC Stars Daniel Cormier & Tony Ferguson Go to War Over Cheating Allegations

UFC stars Tony Ferguson and Daniel Cormier recently go into it after “El Cucuy” accused “DC” of cheating.

In a tweet on May 11, Ferguson shared a video of Cormier weighing in for his light heavyweight clash against Anthony Johson at UFC 210 in April 2017. DC was the reigning champion at the time and he had to make the championship limit of 205 pounds to keep his belt.

In his first official attempt, Cormier hit the scale at 206.2 pounds, 1.2 pounds over. Minutes later, DC returned and weighed in at 205 pounds. Cormier’s second stint on the scale sparked controversy as he appeared to have his hands on a towel that was being held up to cover his body.

Some believe that Cormier was able to offset his weight by putting pressure on the towel, which in turn helped him hit 205 pounds. Cormier had adamantly denied that any cheating took place.

Well, Ferguson’s tweet came less than a week after Charles Oliveira was stripped of his lightweight belt. Th Brazilian weighed in a half-pound over the 155-pound limit for his clash with Justin Gaethje at UFC 274.

“How Not to Make Weight Ladies & Gentlemen, Ferguson wrote about DC. “Shoulda Stripped Em’ Like They Did @CharlesDoBronxs. Shout Out To All Those Doin’ It Right & Keepin’ The Sport Clean.” See the tweet and video below:

How Not to Make Weight Ladies & Gentlemen. Shoulda Stripped Em’ Like They Did @CharlesDoBronxs Shout Out To All Those Doin’ It Right & Keepin’ The Sport Clean 🧼 – Champ 🎓 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 # CuttingWeight Feeling Great 👍 @espnmma pic.twitter.com/2WxzhYtjOT — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) May 11, 2022

Cormier & Ferguson Get Into Back & Forth

Ferguson’s tweet elicited a response from DC, who told the lightweight to “regroup” and “recover.” El Cucuy suffered a vicious knockout during UFC 274 last weekend after Michael Chandler landed a front kick to his face.

“Tony please stop, Cormier tweeted. “Go and sit back for a little, tuck your head in a hole somewhere. Regroup man, recover spend some time with your family. Like just please stop! I plead with you. It is not a good look. Like you’re making me sad.”

Tony please stop. Go and sit back for a little, tuck your head in a hole somewhere. Regroup man , recover spend some time with your family. Like just please stop! I plead with you. It is not a good look. Like you’re making me sad. https://t.co/2qyGp3XmZE — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) May 12, 2022

Ferguson hit back, accusing Cormier of doing cocaine while telling DC to enjoy his retirement with former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Nurmagomedov and DC are longtime teammates and friends, and Ferguson has had a contentious relationship with “The Eagle” for years considering the two were supposed to fight five times.

“Lay Off The Yay Buddy,” Ferguson responded to Cormier. “Not A Good Look. You Make Yourself Look Sad. I’m already back to work. I don’t quit like you Enjoy your retirement with Fathead.”

Lay Off The Yay Buddy 🤧 Not A Good Look 👀 You Make Yourself Look Sad. I’m already back to work ✝️ I don’t quit like you ⚖️ Enjoy your retirement with Fathead 🍮 🖕😎 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 # 🧼 pic.twitter.com/iAxyYtuThI — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) May 12, 2022

Cormier then replied to Ferguson, expressing his confusion. “Ok Tony now you’re reaching,” Cormier tweeted. “Are you saying I do cocaine? I’m so confused right now. I dont know why you’re after me. Get micheal chandler he’s the one kicked your face not me.”

Cormier & Ferguson Went Head to Head During a Recent Interview As Well

Awkward Interview With Tony Ferguson & Daniel Cormier Daniel Cormier interviews Tony Ferguson before his upcoming fight at UFC 274, but things get a little bit awkward when the topic of Khabib Nurmagomdeov gets brought up. Watch the full interview with Tony Ferguson & Daniel Cormier on DC's YouTube channel here – youtube.com/watch?v=s7oMFor5Ifg #UFC #TonyFerguson #DanielCormier 2022-05-05T22:45:02Z

Last week, Ferguson and DC sat down to discuss El Cucuy’s fight with Michael Chandler as part of Cormier’s “The DC Check-In” series. During the interview, Ferguson took a shot at Nurmagomedov, which led to an awkward exchange between the two.

Ferguson said that he “burned” Cormier for his Nurmagomedov remark and that DC became “pissed.” The two went back and forth and you can watch a clipped version of the interview above.

One fan called out Ferguson for the interview, saying that El Cucuy needed to be “respectful” to Cormier.

Sharing a photo of Ferguson’s face the second it was hit by Chandler’s foot, they wrote: “‘Let me finish.’ ‘Can you see I’m talking.’ ‘You’re mad!’ ‘I got you mad!’ @TonyFergusonXT, do you remember those phases? This is called karma. @dc_mma was being respectful to you! You should do the same. That’s why this happened.”

El Cucuy responded to the fight fan, alluding to an off-camera conversation he had with DC. “You didn’t hear the conversation before the camera started rollin’… but Ewe casuals will believe ANYthing you want to like a sheep,” Ferguson tweeted. “Baaaaahhhhd Fans. Btw That’s A Great Picture of Me. Adding it to my collection, Fa’Sho.”