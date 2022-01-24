Daniel Cormier Slammed for Commentary at UFC 270 [LOOK]

Former two-division UFC champion turned commentator Daniel Cormier was recently slammed for a comment he made during UFC 270 on January 22, 2022.

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt and Conor McGregor’s training partner Dillon Danis posted a video on Twitter of Cormier’s commentary during the third round of UFC 270’s Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane. The two heavyweights fought for undisputed gold on Saturday night and Ngannou left the Octagon as the victor.

What surprised most viewers was the way “The Predator” earned the win. Ngannou, who is known for his terrifying striking power and speed, utilized his grappling to control Gane on the ground for large portions of the final three rounds.

Cormier was also surprised to see Ngannou using his ground game. “Oh my goodness, Francis is doing Jiu-Jitsu,” Cormier said during the broadcast. “He’s doing really well.”

In the tweet, Danis slammed “DC’s” commentary, tweeted: “Worst in the game,” along with the laughing with tears emoji. See the clip via Danis’ tweet below:

worst in the game 😂 pic.twitter.com/3HgzBZW7DN — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) January 24, 2022

Cormier Has Become a Staple for the UFC’s Broadcast Team

For the past few years, DC has emerged as one of the promotion’s most utilized color commentators. He’s also become a mainstay for all of the UFC’s pay-per-view events, typically commentating alongside fellow color analyst Joe Rogan and play-by-play caller Jon Anik.

Cormier retired from mixed martial arts after suffering a second consecutive defeat to Stipe Miocic during their heavyweight title trilogy match at UFC 252 in August 2020.

Ngannou Says He Only Has One Year Left on His Contract With the UFC

Ngannou has made it clear that he feels like he deserves to be paid more money by the UFC. The 35-year-old champion told the media during the UFC 270 post-fight presser that he as per his contract, he only has one year or three fights left on his UFC contract, and he’s comfortable waiting it out if he can’t come to terms with the promotion.

“In the past three years I have fought three times, so what does that mean? Once a year,” Ngannou said via MMA Junkie. “It wouldn’t be something strange. I’m not frustrated about anything, I’m at peace with my decision.”

Ngannou also shared his issues with the promotion.

“It’s not simply money,” Ngannou said. “Obviously, money is a part of it, but it’s also the terms of the contract that I don’t agree with.

“I don’t feel like it’s fair. I don’t feel like I’m a free man. I don’t feel like I’ve been treated good. It’s unfortunate that I have to be in this position, that I have to say that. I feel like everyone should have the right to claim for what’s best for them. At the end of the day, we put a lot of work for this job and we take a lot on our body to make it happen, so we can have a fair and square deal.”

