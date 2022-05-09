Tony Ferguson Unleashes on Conor McGregor After UFC 274 KO Trolling

Conor McGregor trolled Tony Ferguson after “El Cucuy” was knocked out at UFC 274, which elicited a response from the fighter.

Ferguson took on Michael Chandler during the night’s featured bout at the Footprint Center in Pheonix, Arizona, on May 7. El Cucuy was on a mission to halt his losing skid, and offensively, Ferguson had a solid first round.

He hurt and dropped “Iron” on the feet and landed strong strikes from his back after Chandler took the fight to the mat.

The second round was a different story, however. Seconds into the frame and Chandler landed a ruthless head kick, knocking out Ferguson. No follow-up strikes were necessary after the referee rushed in to protect an unconscious Ferguson.

It was El Cucuy’s fourth defeat in a row and the first time he had been finished in such a way. The only other times Ferguson had been stopped in his professional mixed martial arts career was when Justin Gaethje earned a TKO at UFC 249 in May 2020 and Jamie Toney secured a triangle choke during a National Fight Alliance MMA event in 2009.

The No. 7 lightweight is 25-7 and when the official UFC rankings update this week, he may continue his fall down the 155-pound ladder.

McGregor Trolled Ferguson on Saturday Night, El Cucuy Responded

In a series of now-deleted tweets, McGregor poked fun at Ferguson’s unfortunate end to UFC 274. “Notorious” focused on the viral image of Ferguson’s face, which was captured at the exact millisecond when Chandler’s foot crushed his face.

“Tony had some great nuggets in the media build up,” McGregor wrote on Saturday night. “Then he got punt kicked to the chin and got turned into a nugget himself. That’s crazy.”

McGregor continued: “If you pulled that out of a McDonald’s bag you’d dip it in sauce and eat without a moments thought. No doubt. That would pass as a legit @McDonalds chicken nugget. That’s Crazy!”

Notorious has kept one tweet about Ferguson on his Twitter timeline, however. It contains four images with one likening El Cucuy’s face to a chicken nugget. See below:

As expected, Ferguson had something to say to McGregor.

“Ahhh There’s my b****,” Ferguson tweeted on Monday. “Next time tag me p****. Comin’ after you & ur crew. McNugget stays with you fake, can’t take what not your ya anymore thief. Still got no sauce & no balls McNuggets. I’ll see you & your crew soon comin after your gold leprechaun-Champ aka El Savvy -CSO-”

Ahhh There’s my bitch. Next time tag me pussy. Comin’ after you & ur crew. McNugget stays with you fake, can’t take what not your ya anymore thief. Still got no sauce & no balls McNuggets. I’ll see you & your crew soon comin after your gold leprechaun-Champ aka El Savvy -CSO- 🖕 pic.twitter.com/c1rcgFQ81U — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) May 9, 2022

Ferguson Congratulated Chandler on the Win, Declared That He’s ‘Just Getting Started’

El Cucuy shared his respect for Chandler on Monday. Taking to Twitter, Ferguson shared a photo of Chandler getting his hand raised in the middle of the Octagon.

Ferguson wrote: “Congratulations to @MikeChandlerMMA On his victory at UFC 274. Had lots of fun in there, you fans are F***** wild I love this shit! Feels good to be back & hungry again. We were just getting started. Best Of Luck In Your Next Fight- Champ # ForTheLoveOfTheGame -CSO-.”

Congratulations to @MikeChandlerMMA On his victory at UFC👣274. Had lots of fun in there, you fans are Fuckin’ wild I love this shit! Feels good to be back & hungry again. We were just getting started. Best Of Luck In Your Next Fight- Champ # ForTheLoveOfTheGame -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/cp6trgSPoX — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) May 9, 2022

Ferguson was the only fighter from UFC 274 to be transported to the hospital. And as MMA Fighting reported, El Cucuy underwent a CT scan and was released after his test came back negative for any “immediate brain damage.”