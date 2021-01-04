UFC Star’s Disturbing Video: ‘Spill My Own Blood’ [WATCH]

UFC star Mike Perry posted a disturbing video on Sunday night that’s led many people to question whether the fighter is in desperate need of mental or emotional help right now. Perry’s Instagram stories showed the fighter sitting on the ground in a pool of what appears to be Perry’s own blood.

MMA journalist Amy Kaplan captured that video and re-posted it on Twitter.

Full video. This is really disturbing pic.twitter.com/JexmgI4S1t — Amy Kaplan (@PhotoAmy33) January 4, 2021

In the video, Perry can be heard whispering, “F*** am I supposed to do about this? F***.”

The video starts close to Perry’s face. The fighter flips his camera around to show some shattered glass next to him on the ground as well as a massive pool of blood near his feet that seems to indicate he’s bleeding profusely somewhere from his legs or torso.

Perry’s social media posts on Twitter also seem to indicate the fighter requires some kind of help right now.

Perry posted, “No matter what I do it’s never enough. So I act out. Happy to spill my own blood.”

No matter what I do it’s never enough. So I act out. Happy to spill my own blood. — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) January 4, 2021

Eight hours before that, Perry was posting strange messages about fans.

Fans: yOu wOuLdNt bE nOthINg wItHoUt uS

Me: Running miles, sparring, lifting , dieting, fighting.

Fans: gIve CrEdIt wHeRe iTs dUe pic.twitter.com/40yAfPPjTg — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) January 3, 2021

Perry has gone just 1-3 over his last four fights. The 29-year-old lost via unanimous decision to Tim Means at UFC 255 in November.

Last year, an equally disturbing video emerged of Perry punching an older man outside of a restaurant in Texas.

Just a few months later, Perry’s ex-wife, Danielle Nickerson, began talking to the media about the alleged domestic abuse she said happened to her during her failed marriage to Perry.

Perry denied those allegations and is currently expecting a child with his new girlfriend, Latory Gonzalez.

