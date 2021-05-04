Floyd Mayweather Trolled by Logan Paul [LOOK]

Retired boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather Jr. will face Youtuber Logan Paul on June 6 in a special exhibition Showtime pay-per-view boxing bout.

Mayweather, 44, is almost two decades older than his 26-year-old opponent, and the boxing legend is likely to be outweighed by at least 30 pounds on fight night. But Mayweather is the premier boxing champion of his era, and Paul is an 0-1 novice who has never competed against any legit prizefighter.

Almost everyone that knows anything about professional boxing expects Mayweather to win the fight quite easily.

Regardless, it hasn’t kept Paul from continuously trolling his new rival via social media. Despite being winless in boxing and facing an undefeated all-time great boxing prodigy known as the single best fighter of an entire generation, Paul keeps doing his best to sell the fight.

The best part? Pretty much all of it has been entertaining.

something to think about pic.twitter.com/tnhMsLtrvb — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) May 1, 2021

Paul Is Huge Underdog on Betting Market

Paul is a massive underdog in the fight.

According to OddsChecker, when the fight was originally rumored to be its way back in September 2020, Mayweather opened as the -100,000 favorite. That means a bettor would need to place $100,000 on Mayweather to win the fight just to win back a $100.

The implied odds for Mayweather winning the fight are 99.9%.

“This one seems cut and dry, Floyd Mayweather has never lost a fight and Logan Paul has never won a fight. Paul will have a significant size advantage, something Mayweather has never dealt with. That said, Mayweather is one of the greatest boxers to ever live, it seems near impossible he’d lose to an amateur who couldn’t even beat another Youtuber,” OddsChecker spokesman Kyle Newman said.

Paul Keeps Trolling Mayweather Anyway

Despite those incredibly long odds, Paul keeps telling Mayweather via social media that the boxing legend is going down on June 6.

Earlier this week, Paul posted, “5 weeks until I beat @floydmayweather #June 6”.

Last week, when the announcement about the megafight was made, Paul did the same thing. He posted, “June 6 I break the simulation…”.

Paul couldn’t manage to win a decision against fellow YouTuber KSI, whose real name is Olajide William Olatunji, back in 2019 in both men’s pro boxing debuts. But how he’s going to outbox Mayweather?

According to Paul? Yes.

Logan Paul Isn’t Jake Paul

Still, there’s something entirely likable about him. While most fight fans might have already lumped the antics of Logan Paul and Jake Paul together, there’s something refreshingly honest and even sort of humble about the way Logan Paul has handled himself so far during the promotion for his megafight.

That’s especially true compared to how Paul has handed his recent fights against ex-NBA star Nate Robinson and ex-UFC star Ben Askren.

Where Jake Paul seemingly goes out of his way to trigger combat sports fans and is angled entirely toward disparaging his opponents, Logan Paul has kept things light and breezy.

Look for now further evidence than the clip where Paul sends a warning message to Mayweather only to be laughed at by two girls who heard it.

He said, “Hey Floyd Mayweather, on June 6 I’m going to kick your a**”.

Laughter ensues, and Paul’s expression shows he can hear it.

The celebrity superstar also recently expressed pure amazement at the journey both he and his younger brother Jake Paul have been on. He posted, “I remember when we started this journey. I don’t think either of us expected to fall in love with boxing or the surreal opportunities that would present themselves…”.

So Paul accepts how bizarre his life has become over recent months.

Yes, and he doesn’t apologize for accepting the amazing opportunity to share the ring with one of the biggest superstars in boxing history.

Mayweather Remains Mostly Quiet

Other than what he posted for the announcement for the megafight, Mayweather hasn’t said much about his next opponent yet.

According to his recent pictures on social media, Mayweather already appears to be in shape and ready to fight right now.

That can’t be good for Paul.

Regardless, Mayweather claims to have essentially carried UFC superstar Conor McGregor back in 2017, and he might feel compelled to do the same thing with Paul.

In that way, Mayweather vs. Paul might be the perfect next outing for him. Mayweather gets to showcase his quality one more time and he’ll do that by sharing the ring with one of the most popular celebrities in the world.

