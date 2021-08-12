EXCLUSIVE: Greg La Rosa on Life As Floyd Mayweather’s Bodyguard

Greg La Rosa has worked as one of Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s bodyguards for around eight years and in a recent interview with Heavy, La Rosa spoke about everything from leaving a successful flooring business in Canada to what life’s like to watch the back of one of the greatest boxers and recognizable sporting figures ever.

La Rosa dove into the time when UFC superstar Conor McGregor called him a “Juice Head Turkey” during a press conference in 2017 and how much of a turning point it was for his career. He gave his thoughts on Jake Paul and the infamous “Gotcha Hat” moment when the YouTuber stole Mayweather’s hat, inciting a wild brawl earlier this year.

La Rosa also revealed whether he’d like to see “Money” box again, and he also spoke about the time he was shot in a drive-by shooting while on the job.

You can listen to La Rosa's interview below or tap here:









Greg La Rosa on Life As Floyd Mayweather's Bodyguard, Conor McGregor, Jake Paul & More Heavy.com's Stephen McCaugherty recently spoke with Greg La Rosa, one of Floyd Mayweather's top bodyguards. Greg talked about what life's like working security for one of the most famous athletes in the world. Greg and Stephen also covered a wide variety of other topics, including the infamous Jake Paul "Gotcha Hat" moment with Floyd Mayweather,… 2021-08-09T15:19:10Z

La Rosa Met Mayweather in 2014, Handed ‘A Bunch of Cash’ to Work for Money Full Time

La Rosa left Canada and his successful flooring business and moved to Las Vegas in 2010, where he’s lived since. After starting a security and hosting company, La Rosa met Mayweather in 2014 when Money needed extra security for an event in Florida. And the rest is history.

He must have impressed Mayweather because after the event, Money asked him to stay on as a full-time security member.

“He hands me a bunch of cash, and just said, ‘I need you to stay with me,'” La Rose recalled. “I said, ‘All right, sounds great.'” So for that specific weekend, he had called about seven or eight extra guys for that weekend, because it was a very busy weekend. And I ended up being the only one that he kept on. So that was pretty cool. I felt, you know, I must have done something right.”

“So, I’ve probably seen him every day since then, minus a day or two here and there,” La Rosa continued.

La Rosa Is On-Call ’24/7, 365 Days of the Year,’ Enjoys the Perks of Working for a Someone He Considers a ‘Brother’

As one can imagine, working security for a superstar like Mayweather is more than just a job, it’s a lifestyle. La Rosa told Heavy that he is available for whatever Mayweather needs, all day, every day.

“I’m working for Floyd on call 24/7, 365 days a year,” he said. “So now that dinner on Saturday night you might have had planned, you’re no longer planning any of this stuff. Now everything is spontaneous, on-call, including your own life.”

But the hectic lifestyle is very rewarding to La Rosa. Apart from making a very healthy living, he’s had experiences many would only dream of, including staying in luxurious hotels in Bora Bora or having his own separate room on a plane flying to Dubai — all on Mayweather’s dime.

So besides all the perks and benefits that come with the job, La Rosa has another reason for being so passionate about his work. And that’s the relationship he’s built with Mayweather.

“It’s not like, your typical boss-employee relationship,” La Rosa said. “It’s more like we’re brothers, we’re family.”

