GSP Responds To Challenge From UFC Champ

Retired UFC legend Georges St-Pierre responded to the recent challenge sent to him by current UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. In short, the 39-year-old revealed during an interview with a radio station in Toronto that there was nothing about Usman’s performance against Gilbert Burns over the weekend at UFC 258 that would inspire “GSP” to return to the Octagon.

“To go back and give three months of my life in a training camp to get a win over Kamaru Usman doesn’t get me motivated. I don’t think there’s anything that would get me motivated to go back to competition now. I’m not sure,” Georges St-Pierre told “The Good Show” on Sportsnet 590 The Fan per BJPenn.

St-Pierre explained more why the intergenerational superfight vs. Usman doesn’t interest him.

“Try to put yourself in my shoes and try to come back. First, if I come back to fight Kamaru Usman, I would literally have to leave the country. I would have to bring my coaches somewhere, find a base camp, fly in training partners to get ready for Usman. But leaving my home, I don’t want to do it. I’m healthy, I’m wealthy. It’s not appealing to me to lose three months of my life, the stress, to try and get a win over Usman. As time passed by, it’s getting less and less appealing. And I don’t think there’s anybody now that would make me come back. I’m good. I will always train and be in shape,” St-Pierre said per BJPenn.

So don’t expect St-Pierre vs. Usman, St-Pierre vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov, or St-Pierre vs. anyone. Nearing 40, St-Pierre is staying retired.

“It seems like people want to see me go on my shield,” GSP said per BJPenn. “A lot of guys wait too long to retire and they kinda go on their shield and I never wanted to do this. I wanted to compete at my best and now I’m at the point, are my best years behind me? They could be. Now I said to myself I don’t want to compete if my best years are behind me. Your knowledge grows but your physicality is diminished. I’m 39, gonna be 40 soon. If I would have done something it would have needed to be something that was really special that would really get me to the core of my motivation. I don’t have the same motivation as right now. It’s not appealing to me. I’m a big fan, I like to watch fights. But I look at them with the stress and I’m like hell no, I’m not doing it.”

So Usman might have equaled St-Pierre’s make for winning 13 straight fights in the welterweight division over the weekend, but he won’t be getting the chance to defeat St-Pierre inside the cage for all-time bragging rights.

