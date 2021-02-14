Georges St-Pierre Challenged by UFC Champ: ‘I See You Training’

UFC champion Kamaru Usman has apparently been watching retired former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre stay in incredible shape over recent years via social media, so “The Nigerian Nightmare” suggested after his most recent victory at UFC 258 that he would ‘absolutely’ love to face “GSP” next in an intergenerational superfight.

“Georges can still do it. Georges, I see you still training. If there’s potential for that big fight, if Georges wants to come back, of course. Georges can cut the line, absolutely,” Usman said per ESPN’s Marc Raimondi.

Usman Running Out of Challengers?

Usman defeated top-rated contender Gilbert Burns on Saturday night in the main event of UFC 258 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas via third-round knockout.

While Usman used his post-fight interview time with Joe Rogan to call out bitter rival Jorge Masvidal, the champ also said “any of these fools can get it”.

Usman wasn’t necessarily labeling St-Pierre a fool, but he did tell the media gathered for the post-fight press conference a few hours after those original comments about potential next fights that he would welcome a superfight against St-Pierre.

Indeed, St-Pierre has remained in incredible shape over the years, and the 39-year-old has even teased coming back to the Octagon in the past to face UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

That fight never came to fruition, but now it appears “GSP” might have another big comeback fight on his radar.

It’s not likely to happen, but Usman is running out of contenders at 170 pounds and “GSP” is one of the all-time great legends in the sport who has already come back from retirement to grab UFC gold before.

Might those things conspire together to make it happen again?

If Usman has his way, maybe it will.

More of Usman’s Post-Fight Comments

Usman explained to the media why he has consistently been one of the top UFC champions in the sport.

“I’m the best at recomposing myself in fights. I’m the best in the world at that,” Usman said.

The fighter said he knew his confidence would carry him to the win over Burns at UFC 258.

“The strategy was just believing in myself, just knowing that I have the capability of doing whatever I want. Like I said, when I step inside that Octagon, I do what I want, when I want, all the time. I just kind of had to stay composed and not force the other situations, stay with my striking. I can strike. Sometimes I get a little overzealous and I go to what I know, so I had to just stay with my striking and all the finishes are going to materialize like that if I stay with it,” Usman said.

Usman’s win over Burns at UFC 258 was his 13th win in the welterweight division. That’s more than any other fighter in history except Georges St-Pierre who had the same number.

So Usman believes one day he’ll be able to look back on his legendary MMA career the same way “GSP” can today.

“By the time I’m said and done, that’s when I can kind of sit back and look and say ‘Wow, I did that’,” Usman said.

But the 33-year-old champ isn’t ready to do that just yet.

“Right now is on to the next guy. I’m going to take a little vacation, but then I’m going to worry about who the next guy is because they are all coming for me,” Usman said.

