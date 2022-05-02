Jake Paul Makes Critical Announcement After Conor McGregor Spat

Jake Paul has announced the date for his next fight after getting in some headlines for a public social media spat with UFC superstar Conor McGregor.

Paul announced that his next fight will be on August 13, although the opponent and location are still to be decided.

“I’m back,” Paul wrote as the caption on a short announcement video.

Paul has talked a lot over the last few months and has challenged everyone from McGregor to Jorge Masvidal and even Mike Tyson. Paul is 5-0 in his professional boxing career, four of those victories coming via knockout.

“Back in the gym, back to training and excited, more excited and motivated than ever,” Paul told ESPN in March. “You know, that was Chapter 1 of my boxing career, that was my rookie season and now I get to go on another chapter here.”

Tommy Fury — the brother of Tyson Fury — appears to be the most logical opponent for Paul. They were previously scheduled to meet up but Fury pulled out with an injury. Fury went after Paul after his latest win.

“But I just have one thing to say, Jake Paul – this should have been done a long time ago in December and if you want it I’m here and I’m ready for you,” Fury said in his post-fight interview. “I’ll cut you and chop you to bits just like I did there, get the contract signed you bum, let’s get it done once and for all.

“Jake Paul, I’m going to end your career, you’re a bum and you’re no good. Let’s get this fight done and get this settled.”

Paul and McGregor Sparred on Social Media

Paul is fresh off a social media spat with McGregor, who appears to be his white whale when it comes to a matchup. Paul volunteered in March to even get in the octagon to take on McGregor.

“Fighting Conor is what I want most, but would fight Masvidal as well,” Paul said. “I know it might seem impossible to beat these guys in MMA, but when you believe, you can achieve anything. I would ask for six months to train.”

While a fight might not be in the near future between Paul and McGregor, the two got in a quick sparring match on social media over the weekend.

“Who the f–k is this jackass in the pink Jimmy Savile glasses?” McGregor tweeted during the Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano fight, referring to Paul.

Paul was quick to respond and delivered a haymaker.

Im the one who has done more for fighters than you ever have the one who has won 5 fights in the past 2 years while you have lost 5 the one who isn’t owned by Dana White the one who made the fight you just watched happen the 1 who got your hero Katie Taylor paid that’s who https://t.co/tV86m1GtxX — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) May 1, 2022

“I’m the one who has done more for fighters than you ever have; the one who has won five fights in the past two years while you have lost five. The one who isn’t owned by Dana White, the one who made the fight you just watched happen, the one who got your hero Katie Taylor paid, that’s who.”

Paul Says McGregor is ‘Ducking’ Him

Paul commented on his beef with McGregor after the Taylor-Serrano fight wrapped up, putting the Irishman on blast.

“Conor McGregor’s not tall enough to ride a roller-coaster,” Paul told reporters. “I feel bad for him. He’s ducking me. We’ll get that settled one day.”

At the moment, McGregor isn’t ducking anyone and is trying to get back healthy after suffering a broken leg in his last UFC against Dustin Poirier in July of 2021. He’s expected to fight again this year but UFC boss Dana White is waiting for more clarity on his injury.

“I literally have nothing for him right now, he’s not ready,” White said via the outlet. “The whole landscape could change over the summer. We’ll see when he’s ready to fight. And when the doctor gives him 100 percent clearance we’ll start looking at possible opponents.”