Brash Superstar Predicts First-Round KO of Conor McGregor in UFC Fight

If former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor steps inside the Octagon with YouTube sensation-turned boxer Jake Paul, he wouldn’t make it out of the first round, according to “The Problem Child.”

That’s what Paul said during a recent interview with TMZ Sports.

Paul, who is 5-0 in the ring with four knockouts, has been actively pursuing a bout with McGregor either in boxing or mixed martial arts. He recently sent out a challenge to UFC president Dana White, stating he’d accept a one-fight deal with the promotion to fight “Notorious” on certain conditions.

“Dana – Since you like me now, how about a 1 fight UFC deal to fight Conor,” Paul tweeted on March 12. “If I win, you agree to my UFC fighter pay and healthcare proposal. If I lose I donate my entire purse to all UFC fighters who make less than $50K a fight and never mention UFC again. Deal?”

And if The Problem Child does end up fighting McGregor in an MMA contest, he feels like he’ll KO the Irishman within the opening frame.

“Conor is on a downhill spiral,” Jake told TMZ Sports. “His limbs are all broken. So, stand-up game, I’m coming out and knocking him out, first round.”

McGregor is still recovering from the leg break he suffered in July 2021 at UFC 264. However, it appears Notorious is almost ready to get back to MMA training, and he’s said on multiple occasions he wants to fight later in 2022.

Paul Commented on McGregor’s Boxing Training Video Earlier This Month

On March 10, Notorious shared a video via social media of him hitting mitts. The Problem Child was clearly unimpressed, responding to the video: “This is embarrassing. Your chin is wide open with no head movement for the PROBLM CHILD right hand of God.”

In his five professional boxing bouts, Paul has taken out two notable MMA names, former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley twice and ex-ONE and Bellator Ben Askren.

Paul Has Also Challenged Jorge Masvidal to an MMA Fight

It’s not just McGregor that Paul has shown interest in fighting in an MMA bout. He also tweeted to White a few months back about a possible battle with UFC superstar Jorge Masvidal.

