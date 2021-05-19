Conor McGregor vs. YouTuber: ‘He’ll Beat the S*** Out of Conor’

It would be a rough night for UFC superstar Conor McGregor should he step inside a boxing ring with Jake Paul, according to a manager.

In a recent interview with Boxing Scene, Ali Abdelaziz spoke about the potential boxing bout. Abdelaziz manages the likes of UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and former UFC interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje. As many fight fans know, McGregor has a heated rivalry with all three of those fighters and was part of the biggest UFC pay-per-view ever when he fought Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title at UFC 229 in October 2018.

So, it’s not surprising that there’s no love lost between McGregor and Abdelaziz. In his interview, Abdelaziz said Paul would “beat the s***” out of McGregor in the boxing ring. He also shared his feelings on Jake Paul, as well as his brother Logan Paul.

“Jake Paul, I like this kid,” Abdelaziz said via Boxing Scene. “You know why? Because he is real. When he talked about Conor’s wife, [Paul] said [McGregor] talked about Khabib’s wife. I like Jake Paul.

“I think he’ll beat the s*** out of Conor, Conor’s team-mates, all these guys. I like his brother too. Logan Paul, I like these kids, they make something from nothing. Even Mike Tyson likes these kids. Mike is my friend.”

McGregor Is Preparing for His Trilogy Fight With Dustin Poirier

“Notorious” is focused on one of the most pivotal fights of his MMA career, his trilogy match with Dustin Poirier. They are set to do battle on July 10 in the main event of UFC 264, taking place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, in front of a sold-out crowd.

There is a lot at stake for McGregor. The bout will determine the winner of their eight-year-long rivalry as they have both won one match by TKO. It will also be a gauge to see where McGregor is in his MMA career. He looked less than stellar in his fight with “The Diamond” in January, with most credit going to Poirier’s skill and strategy, losing in the second round by TKO. Should he lose again, his days for fighting for world championships may be over.

Speaking of world championships, the winner could also receive a title shot against newly crowned UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.

McGregor & Wife Dee Devlin Welcomed a Son on May 17

McGregor and wife Dee Devlin’s family grew by one more on Monday when they welcomed their son, Rian, to the world.

“The McGregor Clan is now a family of 5,” wrote on Instagram. “Healthy baby boy delivered! Baby and Mammy Wonder Woman are doing great! God I thank you for everything you give to me and my family in this world. My new born son, Rian McGregor

