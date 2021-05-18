Jake Paul Declines Opponent: ‘Too Easy of a Fight’

According to Jake Paul, he is ready for a “real tough challenge” and a certain rival won’t give him that.

Paul is hot off his big boxing victory over former ONE and Bellator welterweight champion Ben Askren last month. Since then, the 3-0 boxer has been challenged by several UFC and MMA fighters to box, including Conor McGregor’s good friend Dillon Danis. In fact, “El Jefe” and Paul have gone back and forth on social media for around a year challenging and trolling each other.

However now that “The Problem Child” has taken out a grappling-centric fighter like Askren, he said he’s ready to box a “real striker.” Danis is 2-0 in MMA and is known for his world-class jiu-jitsu, not his striking.

On Tuesday, Paul fielded questions from his fans on Instagram. Paul was asked by someone if he plans on boxing Dillon Danis and “The Problem Child” shut down the idea.

“Too easy of a fight for me,” Paul wrote. “My next fight I want a real striker. A real tough challenge.” He then did a mock side-by-side comparison with himself and Danis. See a screenshot below:

However, Paul has his sights set on one of the best pound-for-pound MMA fighters on the planet. Keep reading:

Paul Wants to Box UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman is one of the most dominant athletes in MMA. He has defended his UFC welterweight championship four times, defeating some of the best fighters in the division including Colby Covington and Gilbert Burns.

Paul and Usman have exchanged words on social media with both expressing interest in a boxing match. On Tuesday, Paul was asked if he wants to fight “The Nigerian Nightmare.”

“Yes it will happen,” Paul wrote.

Paul Also Gave His Thoughts on Boxing Two Well-Known Rappers, 6ix9ine & The Game

The Problem Child hasn’t just been challenged by fighters, rappers have also targeted the YouTuber, specifically The Game and 6ix9ine.

When asked if he would box 6ix9ine, Paul said he wants to but doesn’t have faith that the rapper would show up on fight night. “I want to because he deserves to get his a** beat and I want to do it for all the people he’s disrespected,” Paul wrote. “But honestly would be too easy and a 30 second fight + he wouldn’t show up in the ring on the day of the fight but yes I would love to knock him out.”

When asked if would box The Game, Paul showed his disinterest while poking at Conor McGregor. “No I don’t like to assault grandpas like Conor McGregor,” The Problem Child wrote.

