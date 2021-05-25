Jake Paul Just Beat Every UFC Star But One [LOOK]

YouTuber Jake Paul is way closer than any UFC star is to catching Conor McGregor in terms of being the highest-paid athlete in the world. While Paul, 24, didn’t quite make it onto Sportico’s list of top 100 highest-paid athletes, neither did any other UFC fighters and only one professional boxer.

In fact, Paul was named alongside unified heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua as the only two fighters who just missed the cut.

McGregor topped Sportico’s list of highest-paid athletes. Boxing champ Saul “Canelo” Alvarez was ranked No. 12.

The news means Paul just beat every single UFC star except one in terms of how much money he’s able to generate, including every one of the company’s champions as well as every single superstar but McGregor.

To put it another way, Paul makes more money than Jon Jones, Kamaru Usman, Nate Diaz and every other UFC star, too.

Sportico’s Kurt Badenhausen revealed the big news via social media. He posted, “Canelo is only boxer to crack @Sportico’s 100 top-paid athletes. Just missing the cut: @anthonyjoshua & @jakepaul; both at $20M+ counting in/out of the ring $.”

You can see that post below.

Canelo is only boxer to crack @Sportico's 100 top-paid athletes. Just missing the cut: @anthonyjoshua & @jakepaul; both at $20M+ counting in/out of the ring $. Full list: https://t.co/fWQcM8H908 pic.twitter.com/geHiQBAtsP — Kurt Badenhausen (@kbadenhausen) May 25, 2021

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Paul’s Rapid Rise in Combat Sports Continues

Paul has taken the combats sports world by storm over the last six months or so. His boxing record is just 3-0 with 3 KOs, but he’s coming off a stunning first-round stoppage of ex-UFC star Ben Askren.

That win, paired with his previous viral knockout of ex-NBA star Nate Robinson, has helped turn Paul into one of the biggest stars in sports today.

But Paul has used his platform to continuously blast UFC president Dana White over how comparatively little the world’s most prestigious MMA promotional outlet pays its fighters.

After being named on the just-missed-the-cut list for Sporitico’s riched athletes in the world, Paul is now reportedly already outpacing every other MMA star on the planet, UFC and otherwise, minus its biggest superstar McGregor.

This means Paul has been armed with even more fodder for his constant criticisms of White and the UFC.

ALL the latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Paul Already Listed Among Most Powerful Fighters in Sports

Like it or not, Paul has competed as a professional fighter for just 16 months now, and he’s already listed among the likes of McGregor, Alvarez, and Joshua.

His antics might draw ire from the majority of the combat sports world, but he’s already one of its most powerful figures.

Per ESPN, Paul just signed an exclusive promotional deal with Showtime, one of the most powerful television companies in combat sports. So long as the brash fighter keeps scoring victories, he should only continue to climb Sportico’s list.

After all, Paul entered the professional fighting world already a massive celebrity with millions of fans and followers. So long as his matchmakers keep putting him in the right kinds of fights, his immense power and wealth should only continue to grow.

READ NEXT: UFC’s Stacked Schedule Includes Champs and Superstars

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson

YouTube: Real Talk with Kelsey and Rachel