Conor McGregor’s Coach Sides With Jake Paul [LOOK]

UFC superstar Conor McGregor and YouTuber Jake Paul don’t see eye-to-eye, but a recent social media post by McGregor’s longtime coach John Kavanagh suggests there’s still hope that Team McGregor and Team Paul might someday come together.

A day after Paul blasted the younger brother of Tyson Fury over his upcoming potential opponent’s winless boxing record, Kavanagh also took at aim the undefeated Tommy Fury.

Fury is 5-0 with 4 KOs, and the 22-year-old appears to be on his way to having a stalwart career. But Fury’s next opponent might be 0-14, and Kavanagh seems to think the same way about the issue that Paul does.

He posted, “5-0 v 0-14? Really?”

Paul Also Not Impressed With Tommy Fury’s Opponents

Paul said similar things about Tommy Fury after the Fury brothers enlisted the help of retired NBA star Shaquille O’Neal in an effort to get Paul’s attention.

Mission accomplished.

After seeing the video, Paul blasted Tyson Fury, Tommy Fury, and O’Neal in his latest viral video rant.

Jake Paul responds to Tommy Fury's latest call-out video with Tyson Fury… [📽️ @JakePaul] pic.twitter.com/zzWTkhusjj — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) May 20, 2021

Paul said he wants Tommy Fury to focus on his own career rather than calling him out all the time.

“Listen, Tommy, focus on your fight that’s in a couple of weeks, that nobody even knows about by the way. This right here? This clip will be the biggest promotion for your whole entire f****** fight. Find an opponent. You’re literally picking someone to fight you in three weeks who hasn’t even been training…fight someone real. Do a real pay-per-view and then maybe we can chat…” Paul said.

In addition to those comments, Paul has repeatedly bashed the combined record of Tommy Fury’s opponents.

According to BoxRec, Fury’s five previous opponents combined for 12 wins, 174 losses and 5 draws. Adding an 0-14 fighter to that mix would bring the total loss count to 188.

A Common Theme in Boxing

While both Kavanagh and Paul have taken issue with the trend, it’s actually common for boxers on the rise to face a questionable level of opposition. That’s especially true when a fighter already has a brand name to protect such as Fury, but Paul should remember that’s also been something that’s helped his boxing career, too.

After all, Paul is 3-0 with 3 KOs in his boxing career, but his three previous opponents had combined for exactly zero wins as pro boxers. To make matters worse, all three were actually making their debuts as professional boxers, and Paul also seemed to have a borderline absurd size advantage in all three fights.

Regardless, at least someone on McGregor’s team and Paul himself have the same viewpoint about something right now.

It’s a great place to start, and it keeps Paul’s dream of facing McGregor in a pay-per-view boxing match someday at least faintly alive as both stars continue their careers as popular professional fighters.

