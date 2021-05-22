UFC Champ Keeps Trolling Jake Paul and Conor McGregor

A UFC champion keeps trolling YouTuber Jake Paul and UFC superstar Conor McGregor in various interviews to the point that some are starting to wonder whether he’ll actually be able to get fights with either or both superstars.

Not that he needs them. UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is one of the most dominant champions in the sport today. He’s never lost a UFC fight, and he’s one of the scariest fighters in the world right now.

But the 34-year-old Nigerian-born American has been blasting McGregor and Paul through the media as late, and he continued slamming the two stars in his latest interview with ESPN.

You can read Usman’s latest comments about McGregor and Paul below.

Usman on McGregor: ‘He’s Just a Regular Fighter’

Usman blasted McGregor for being a “loudmouth” and told ESPN, “He’s not the champion anymore. He’s not the double champion…The old Conor, the hungry Conor, that was the fighter that fighters respected…he’s still a UFC fighter, but he’s just a regular fighter.”

Kamaru Usman believes Conor McGregor is "just a regular fighter" now. (via @ahoraonuncaespn) pic.twitter.com/OeZem8THYg — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 22, 2021

McGregor, 32, is coming off a loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 in January.

The “Notorious” UFC superstar remains one of only four fighters ever to hold UFC championships in two divisions at the same time, and he’s also one of only seven to wear crowns in more than one weight class overall.

But McGregor has gone just 1-2 in his UFC fights since 2016, and he also lost his 2017 boxing match against Floyd Mayweather.

Over that same period, Usman has gone 12-0 in UFC fights. He’s risen to No. 2 in the UFC’s official pound-for-pound rankings, and he seems to be on his way to becoming one of the most decorated UFC champs ever.

Usman Would Fight Both Paul Brothers

Usman also shared thoughts on Logan and Jake Paul. Usman has gone back and forth with Jake Paul via social media about a potential boxing match but nothing has come of it.

Still, Usman kept trolling Paul about their potential fight even though it seems even less likely now than it did before Paul signed his new promotional deal with Showtime.

Per Daily Mail, Usman told ESPN, “‘I don’t necessarily care for the fight, but when you see…there is a lot of work I have put into my sport to get into the position I am in and then you see these guys saying ‘I want to challenge this guy, this guy’ it is disrespectful.”

So Usman wants that work, but he also suggested he would need a huge check to step inside the ring with Paul.

“I want to go out and send him a clear message and harsh punishment. I think the check would have to have eight zeros in it,” Usman said.

Usman also took aim at Logan Paul. The 26-year-old is set to take on boxing legend Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition bout on June 6, and Usman doesn’t seem all that thrilled about it. Usman said he would love to “give these guys a lesson”, and the plural means both Logan and Jake Paul.

“Because they are about my weight, if they ever wanted to fight I would be the guy they would have to fight. His brother is fighting Floyd but that fight doesn’t make sense because Floyd is giving up almost 50 pounds to these guys. I am their weight, I am the guy for them to pick on, I am the guy to discipline these guys and if it makes sense then of course we will do it, but it will need a lot of zeros,” Usman said.

