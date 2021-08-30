Best Next Opponent Emerges for Jake Paul [LOOK]

In the main event of Sunday night’s Showtime Boxing PPV event, social media sensation Jake Paul notched his fourth victory as a licensed professional by defeating former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

The cruiserweight bout went all eight rounds and although the fighters may have lacked output, it was a dramatic contest that provided several entertaining moments.

Paul went the distance for the first time in his boxing career and he edged out the judges’ scorecards, having his hand raised via split decision (77-75, 75-77, 78-74).

After the fight, Woodley challenged Paul to an instant rematch, and the YouTube star said he would oblige on one condition: “The Chosen” has to get “I love Jake Paul” tattooed onto his body. However, even if Woodley does get the ink, it’s unclear if “The Problem Child” will actually follow through with the deal.

During the post-fight presser, Paul said that Woodley “better get it fast” or he’ll seek out another opponent. The Problem Child then said that if Woodley does in fact get one, then he’ll consider the rematch.

“I told him if he wants to get the tattoo, put it on his Instagram, permanent tattoo, then maybe we’ll talk about it,” Paul said. “But to be honest, I won convincingly.”

Paul has shown interest in boxing several other notable MMA names, specifically three of the UFC’s biggest stars: former two-division champion Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz and the promotion’s “BMF” champion, Jorge Masvidal.

However, all three of those UFC fighters are currently under contract with the promotion and at this point, it’s unlikely that UFC president Dana White will allow any of his fighters to compete against Paul. White has only co-promoted one boxing event and that was McGregor’s bout against Floyd Mayweather. The UFC president has been clear throughout the years that he lacks interest in co-promoting events. So because of that, as well as White feuding with Paul, fans likely won’t see a contracted UFC fighter boxing Paul in the near future.

But, there’s one name that jumps out as Paul’s best next opponent: Tommy Fury.

Fury Is a Massive Star in the UK, Brother of Tyson Fury & Is An Actual Boxer

“TNT,” who is the younger half-brother of heavyweight boxing world champion Tyson Fury, competed on Sunday night as well. Fury took on Paul’s training partner Anthony Taylor in a four-round cruiserweight contest to open the PPV. Fury has called out Paul on several occasions and during the pre-fight press conference, Paul alluded to that being the reason TNT was placed on the card and saying that they could in fact meet inside the ring one day.

Many viewed the Taylor fight as a layup for Fury as he is the much bigger, more experienced boxer. But “Pretty Boy” showed his resilience, absorbing whatever TNT threw at him and firing back with ill intent.

In the end, Fury won the fight by unanimous decision and improved his record to 7-0. During the post-fight interview, TNT once again challenged The Problem Child.

BT Sport shared a video of a face-to-face encounter between Paul and Fury after The Problem Child’s victory over Woodley. During the video, the two went back-and-forth, with TNT challenging Paul and telling him to stop “running.” In the video, Paul discredited Fury’s victory over Taylor and said Fury could “barely” beat Taylor. Watch below:

Although Paul has now defeated two former MMA champions in the boxing ring, the biggest knock on his resume is that he still hasn’t fought an actual boxer. Fury fits that criteria and should Paul defeat the Englishman, he’ll likely win over more combat sports fans, especially because of Fury’s name.

Also, Paul and Fury both have massive fan bases, which Fury being a well-known reality TV star in the UK, appearing on a season of Love Island where he placed second. The two would likely do a stellar job selling the PPV, hyping the fight with trash talk while leveraging social media, something The Problem Child has done very successfully.

Amanda Serrano, Daniel Dubois & Montana Love Also Picked Up Big Wins on Sunday Night

Here are the results for the Showtime Boxing PPV fight card:

Jake Paul def. Tyron Woodley via split decision (77-75, 75-77, 78-74)

Amanda Serrano def. Yamileth Mercado via unanimous decision (97-93, 98-92, 99-91)

Daniel Dubois def. Joe Cusumano via first-round KO

Montana Love def. Ivan Baranchyk via seventh-round TKO (corner stoppage)

Tommy Fury def. Anthony Taylor via unanimous decision (40-36, 40-36, 40-36)

