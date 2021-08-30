Combat Sports World Reacts to Jake Paul Defeating Tyron Woodley

The boxing match between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley went down on Sunday, August 29, 2021, at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, airing on Showtime Boxing PPV.
And to the surprise of many, the fight went eight, hard-fought rounds. And in the end, the YouTuber won the split decision, extending his professional record to 4-0. “The Chosen One” is now 0-1 as a boxer.
And here are some of the top reactions from the combat sports world:
Current UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman simply shared a face-palm emoji:
Reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya called back to Paul’s banter about grabbing Woodley’s “cheeks.” He tweeted: “Grab dem cheeks… Do it when you hug him. He hates it lol.”
UFC superstar Nate Diaz wrote: “These guys both suck.”
Former UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier tweeted: “Jake Paul showed he has toughness and won’t quit! Tyron wasn’t active enough, not a bad fight tho. It was activity! Paul was exhausted and when guys are that tired gotta show em the door. Whatever man. Dammit Tyron.”
Former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz tweeted, “.@jakepaul for the win!”
Former UFC flyweight fighter Ian McCall wrote, “Wow just wow … 2 Mma legends (that I respect very much btw) have been embarrassed but a YouTuber. I’m entertained so whatever haha.”
UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling tweeted about the new “deal” Woodley and Paul made during their post-fight interview inside the ring. The deal is that if Woodley gets a “I love Jake Paul” tattoo, then the social media sensation will run it back with him. Sterling wrote: “WHAT?!?! Lmfaooo!!!! BRUUUHHH!!! NOOO!!! F*** that tattoo, my guy!! Take the split dec L and move on. Not worth it IMO. #PaulWoodley.”
MMA writer Shaun Al-Shatti wrote, “Tyron Woodley remains one of the most frustrating fighters ever to watch. #PaulWoodley.”
Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt and Bellator fighter Dillon Danis wrote: “jake is very flat footed basic overhands closes his eyes when he throws that’s easy work.”
This article will be updated with more reactions.
