Combat Sports World Reacts to Jake Paul Defeating Tyron Woodley

The boxing match between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley went down on Sunday, August 29, 2021, at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, airing on Showtime Boxing PPV.

And to the surprise of many, the fight went eight, hard-fought rounds. And in the end, the YouTuber won the split decision, extending his professional record to 4-0. “The Chosen One” is now 0-1 as a boxer.

And here are some of the top reactions from the combat sports world:

Current UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman simply shared a face-palm emoji:

🤦🏿‍♂️ — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) August 30, 2021

Reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya called back to Paul’s banter about grabbing Woodley’s “cheeks.” He tweeted: “Grab dem cheeks… Do it when you hug him. He hates it lol.”

Grab dem cheeks…

Do it when you hug him.

He hates it lol 🍑👋🏾 — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) August 30, 2021

UFC superstar Nate Diaz wrote: “These guys both suck.”

These guys both suck — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) August 30, 2021

Former UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier tweeted: “Jake Paul showed he has toughness and won’t quit! Tyron wasn’t active enough, not a bad fight tho. It was activity! Paul was exhausted and when guys are that tired gotta show em the door. Whatever man. Dammit Tyron.”

Jake Paul showed he has toughness and won’t quit! Tyron wasn’t active enough, not a bad fight tho. It was activity! Paul was exhausted and when guys are that tired gotta show em the door. Whatever man. Dammit Tyron — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) August 30, 2021

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz tweeted, “.@jakepaul for the win!”

Former UFC flyweight fighter Ian McCall wrote, “Wow just wow … 2 Mma legends (that I respect very much btw) have been embarrassed but a YouTuber. I’m entertained so whatever haha.”

Wow just wow … 2 Mma legends (that I respect very much btw) have been embarrassed but a YouTuber. I’m entertained so whatever haha — Ian McCall (@Unclecreepymma) August 30, 2021

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling tweeted about the new “deal” Woodley and Paul made during their post-fight interview inside the ring. The deal is that if Woodley gets a “I love Jake Paul” tattoo, then the social media sensation will run it back with him. Sterling wrote: “WHAT?!?! Lmfaooo!!!! BRUUUHHH!!! NOOO!!! F*** that tattoo, my guy!! Take the split dec L and move on. Not worth it IMO. #PaulWoodley.”

WHAT?!?! Lmfaooo!!!! BRUUUHHH!!! NOOO!!! Fuck that tattoo, my guy!! Take the split dec L and move on. Not worth it IMO. #PaulWoodley — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 30, 2021

MMA writer Shaun Al-Shatti wrote, “Tyron Woodley remains one of the most frustrating fighters ever to watch. #PaulWoodley.”

Tyron Woodley remains one of the most frustrating fighters ever to watch. #PaulWoodley — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) August 30, 2021

Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt and Bellator fighter Dillon Danis wrote: “jake is very flat footed basic overhands closes his eyes when he throws that’s easy work.”

jake is very flat footed basic overhands closes his eyes when he throws that’s easy work — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) August 30, 2021

This article will be updated with more reactions.

