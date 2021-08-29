Dana White Responds: ‘I Could See Him Wanting to Fight Me’

In the newest installment of UFC president Dana White vs. YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, White responded to “The Problem Child’s” recent threat.

At the UFC on ESPN 30 post-fight press conference on Saturday, August 29, 2021, White was asked about Paul’s comments from earlier in the week.

During media day for Paul’s boxing bout with former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, which airs on Sunday, August 29, 2021, The Problem Child was asked if he’d ever invite White to one of his fights.

“I don’t think Dana would come, man,” Paul answered. “We go back and forth, at the end of the day he’s always talking about me, I’m always talking about him. He’s trying to discredit what I’m doing. One moment he loves Tyron Woodley and he’s a five-time UFC champ and Dana White saying he’s the greatest welterweight ever. And then boom, 12 months later, he sucks. Jake Paul’s fighting him, blah blah blah. So, he’s just trying to discredit anything that I do. Which of course, that’s what I would do if I was in his position. He’s a smart guy.”

Then, The Problem Child was asked how the “story ends” between him and the White. And that’s when Paul made the wild claim.

“I think it ends with me running into him in a club in Vegas and knocking him the f*** out,” Paul replied.

White Responded to Paul’s KO Claim

At the Saturday night presser, White took the chance to make a dig at Paul, pointing to the fact that Paul has competed against multiple aging athletes, including former UFC fighters Ben Askren and Woodley.

“It actually makes sense,” White said via MMA Junkie. “I’m 52 years old. I’m in the age bracket of guys he fights, so yeah, I could see him wanting to fight me. It’s all he fights are 50-year-olds.”

White then confirmed that Paul’s comments didn’t “bother” him and told the social media sensation to “get in line.”

“Let me tell you what,” White continued. “Get in line. There are plenty of people who would like to assault me. Get in line. It’s a long f****** line, buddy. You’re going to be waiting for a while. No, it doesn’t bother me. This is the business we’re in. I say it all the time about the fighters, too. We are not in the nice guy business. This is a very mean business. I say many mean things about people, too. It’s just part of this game. It’s all good.”

Paul Boxes Woodley in Cleveland, Ohio, on Sunday Night

The anticipated boxing match between The Problem Child and “The Chosen One” goes down on Sunday, August 29, 2021, at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

The fight will air on Showtime PPV at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT.

Woodley will make his professional debut whereas Sunday night will mark Paul’s fourth professional bout.

