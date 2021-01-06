Jake Paul Challenged: ‘Let’s Box!’

YouTuber Jake Paul was challenged to a boxing match by his old brother Logan Paul during the latest episode of the “Impaulsive” podcast. Logan Paul issued the challenge as a response to being labeled a “fake fighter” by his younger brother. Logan Paul, 25, said he would be happy to settle things inside the ring with Jake Paul, 23, in a Paul vs. Paul boxing bout.

“I fully support Jake,” Logan Paul said. “Whatever drama he wants to stir or create, it really doesn’t bother me. Like, ‘Oh, you’re a fake boxer.’ Okay. Let’s box! Because Jake is the kid that gets beat up by my sparring partners. That’s that kid.”

Logan Paul went on to say he believes his younger brother was probably just saying those types of things about him and others to stir up more media attention for his boxing career.

Moreover, Logan Paul admitted he’s become sort of numb in general to the many criticisms he receives from people all over the world about his own professional fighting career.

“I’ve become like rubber sheet metal, dude. In this fight, everyone’s been saying a lot of things. And, for good reason. I’m fighting Floyd f***ing Mayweather. So I’ve literally become immune… I’ve heard it all. I’ve seen all the memes.”

Jake Paul: ‘My Brother Is a Fake Fighter’

Jake Paul called Logan Paul a “fake” during a recent interview with TMZ Sports.

“You know my brother is a fake fighter. I’m the real fighter. He’s 0-1-1, and I’m 3-0. But I wish him the best of luck. I am just like… don’t get in there with the guy who has never even been knocked down. He has been knocked down once and that was by accident,” Jake Paul said.

“Yeah, my brother said I’m a fake boxer? That’s crazy,” Logan Paul said after hearing those comments.

Both Paul brothers are novice professional boxers. Each turned pro after single amateur fights to face fellow YouTubers under similar circumstances back in November 2019.

Logan Paul lost his fight via split-decision to fellow YouTuber KSI.

Jake Paul stopped YouTuber Ali Eson Gib in the first round on the same card, then scored a viral knockout over ex-NBA star Nate Robinson on the undercard of the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. pay-per-view event last year.

Mayweather vs. Paul Takes Place Next Month

Still, Logan Paul’s next fight will be against 43-year-old boxing legend Mayweather, and Jake Paul has yet to secure his next bout.

Mayweather vs. Paul is a special exhibition boxing bout scheduled for Saturday, February 20, 2021. The event will be streamed live on pay-per-view via Fanmio.

Jake Paul Seeking Superfight vs. UFC Superstar

Like his older brother, Jake Paul is also hoping to face a superstar combat sports figure in his own special exhibition bout.

Jake Paul has been trying to lure UFC superstar Conor McGregor into the same type of mega event boxing match but has not been successful.

Additionally, Jake Paul has been linked to ex-Bellator champion Ben Asken, former UFC champ Michael Bisping and current Bellator fighter Dillon Danis.

Now, Jake Paul is also being linked to his own brother, Logan Paul, in a boxing bout that would be unlike any other in history.

Brothers Boxing Each Other Would Something New

While siblings fighting in the professional ranks isn’t that uncommon, an actual prizefight between brothers would be exceedingly rare.

A decade ago, Vitali and Wladimir Klitschko both held versions of the heavyweight championship at the same time but never came close to fighting each other.

In today’s boxing world, Jermell and Jermall Charlo, who are twins, have steered clear of facing each other, too.

But the Paul brothers might end up bucking that trend.

