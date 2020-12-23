Chasing Conor McGregor: ‘Still Scared of Me’

Popular YouTube star and novice professional boxer Jake Paul kept up his antics on social media in which the 23-year-old American keeps chasing a professional boxing match vs. UFC superstar Conor McGregor. The latest attempt to lure a response from McGregor reaffirmed Paul’s stated belief that the Irishman is scared of fighting him.

Paul responded to one of McGregor’s recent celebratory posts about his year, “Still scared of me”.

Still scared of me https://t.co/XRwbGHRIxS — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 22, 2020

McGregor vs. Paul?

Paul has over 20.3 million subscribers on YouTube and is 2-0 as a professional boxer.

Paul defeated fellow YouTuber Ali Eson Gib via first-round knockout back in January and ex-NBA star Nate Robinson via second-round viral knockout in November on the undercard of the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones pay-per-view exhibition bout on Triller.

While Paul has clearly been putting in serious work inside the boxing gym for the last three years, most pundits aren’t so sure he should calling out world champion fighters like McGregor just yet no matter how much physically larger he might be.

For Paul’s last fight, the American weighed 191.5 pounds. Meanwhile, the most McGregor has ever weighed for a professional fight is 170 pounds.

Regardless, Paul’s three years of training as a boxer don’t favorably compare to McGregor and other world champs having done the same thing and more for over a decade or longer.

But Paul keeps trying to lure McGregor into the fight anyway, and the ex-UFC “champ champ” has yet to issue his response.

