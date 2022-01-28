Dana White, Conor McGregor & Others Ripped: ‘Sweating Like a Pig’

Social media sensation Jake Paul just dropped a diss track aimed at UFC president Dana White, as well as several MMA superstars.

“The Problem Child,” who is a 5-0 boxer, has been at war with the UFC president for around a year, taking issue with fighter pay and the lack of long-term healthcare benefits.

And for the next wrinkle in the Paul vs. the UFC saga, The Problem Child uploaded a video on YouTube attacking White for those issues, among other things. He also took shots at Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal, three fighters he’s expressed interest in boxing.

You can watch the diss track below via the embedded YouTube video:





Play



JAKE PAUL – DANA WHITE DISS TRACK (Official Music Video) All proceeds from this video go to underpaid fighters in the UFC who get paid the $12k minimum. INSTAGRAM: instagram.com/JakePaul TWITTER: twitter.com/JakePaul 2022-01-28T13:00:14Z

The latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Paul Focuses on Fight Pay & Healthcare While Ripping on the Sport’s Biggest Stars & the UFC President

The video starts with an actor, who is portraying the UFC president, persuading former UFC women’s featherweight champion and current Bellator queen Cris Cyborg to sign a contract that clearly doesn’t have long-term health benefits.

After she signs the contract, Paul rolls into the room with his entourage holding a baseball bat, saying: “You greedy bald b****. Look at your board, ‘raise pay-per-view prices and pay fighters less?’ Sweating like a pig. It’s time to put an end to this s***, Dana.”

During the diss track, Paul focuses on fighter pay and healthcare with lyrics and visual representations. It starts with Paul calling for UFC fighters to “put your mothaf***** hands up and follow me.”

He also ripped on the MMA superstars. He started with Masvidal, rapping: “First of all, Masvidal you ain’t rich. Fifty fights for five million, that ain’t s***.”

For Diaz, Paul rapped: “All that lil Stockton s*** is cool, but that lisp got me thinkin’ Diaz speak a different language.”

For McGregor, Paul rapped: “McGregor, I ain’t seen you win in five years. You rick little weirdo, ugly a** veneers. Took so many losses wounded up at the VMAs. Trynna fight with MGK, no surprise here. Lamborghini boat but your career is sinkin’, really got me wondering what Dee is thinkin’.

“I ain’t even dissin’ now I’m really speaking, wounded up in jail too many times with all that liquor drinkin’.”

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Last month, Paul tried to make White a deal. In exchange for increased fighter pay and benefits, he’d retire from boxing and fight Masvidal inside the Octagon. Paul’s challenge read:

Happy new year @danawhite. Here is a real challenge for you… I will immediately retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC if you agree to: 1) Increase min fighter pay per fight to $50k (it’s $12k now) 2) Guarantee UFC fighters %%50 of UFC annual revenues ($1bn in 2021) 3) Provide long term healthcare to all fighters (you previously said brain damage is part of the gig…imagine the NFL said that). There are many UFC alums who have publicly said they are suffering from brain damage You have 5 days to accept and to implement the above by March 31, 2022. Once implemented I will immediately retire from boxing, enter USADA and agree to a 1 fight deal with UFC to fight weak chin Jorge. To all UFC fighter – time to take a stand and create value for yourselves and your peers. You deserve higher pay, you deserve long term health and above all you deserve freedom. Support each other. I am not your enemy. I am your advocate…who selfishly wants to KO a few of you to make some big bank.

White didn’t accept the challenge.

READ NEXT: Jon Jones Slams Francis Ngannou’s Fight at UFC 270 [LOOK]