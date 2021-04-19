‘Fat Boy’ Daniel Cormier Challenged: ‘Me vs. You!’

Retired UFC superstar Daniel Cormier was challenged to a boxing match by Jake Paul over the weekend. The offer occurred on social media after the two stars got into a war of words following Paul’s knockout victory over Ben Askren. Cormier wasn’t happy about the knockout victory for Paul, and he also seemed upset with Paul for how the YouTuber and his entourage treated UFC star Tyron Woodley before the fight.

Paul challenged Cormier, “Okay fat boy. So me vs you…”.

Okay fat boy. So me vs you & J vs. T.?? https://t.co/MDhyPTVpIN — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 18, 2021

ALL the latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Is Paul vs. Cormier Next?

It all began when Cormier, 42, reacted to Paul’s first-round knockout on Saturday night by suggesting “somebody got to do something about this Jake Paul”.

You can watch his reaction below.

Man look at this shit. That’s so crazy me and Dan Dan react to the knockout on his YouTube. Show him some support https://t.co/Ht9T1IoexU pic.twitter.com/Qc1wGq8GFQ — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) April 18, 2021

Later, Cormier suggested he hoped Paul would follow Asrken’s post-fight request of fighting former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley next. He tweeted, “I mean the way this dude talked to T- wood makes my skin crawl. All these kids are going to get taught a lesson I swear. And I can’t wait for it, @JLeonLove you can’t fight. Better respect dudes like @TWooodley before he puts his hands on you. He ain’t Ben!”.

But Paul suggested instead of facing Woodley next, he could just jump right up to fighting Cormier in a boxing bout. He posted, “Okay fat boy. So me vs you & J vs. T.??”.

Additionally, he promised to cook Cormier up “Cleveland style”.

BOUTTA COOK HIM UP CLEVELAND STYLE — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 18, 2021

When a social media user suggested Cormier was “washed” and that Paul would win a boxing match between the two stars. Cormier responded, “Lmao. I don’t even know what world I live in anymore. I honestly don’t”.

Lmao. I don’t even know what world I live in anymore. I honestly don’t https://t.co/OhWcrIIFKG — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) April 18, 2021

So Cormier hasn’t accepted the challenge, but he hasn’t turned it down it either.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Cormier Didn’t Like Viral Video Featuring Ex-UFC Champ Woodley

Cormier was reacting to the post-fight interaction Paul and pro boxer J-Leon Love had with former champ Woodley before Paul vs. Askren on Saturday.

In the video, Woodley accused Love of “clout chasing” and Love responded that Woodley might know about MMA but that he wasn’t a boxer.

“You don’t know about these,” Love said as he held up boxing gloves.

Later, all three talked about making a bet on a potential Woodley vs. Love boxing match.

“Let’s make a bet,” Paul added.

You can watch that altercation below.

Tyron Woodley altercation with Jake Paul Team at the FightTyron Woodley and Jake Paul have words about a bet and goes back and forth with boxer J'Leon Love at Triller Fight Boxing Ben Askren vs. Jake Paul Website: MMACrazy.co.uk Twitter: twitter.com/MMACrazy Instagram: Instagram.com/MMA_Crazy Facebook: Facebook.com/MMACrazyTV Click on the link below to subscribe youtube.com/user/mmacrazytv?sub_confirmation=1 2021-04-18T18:04:45Z

More Info About Each Star

Paul, 24, is a YouTuber and pro fighter. He’s 3-0 with 3 KOs. He’s already one of the biggest superstars in the sport, and now he’s ready to step up to bigger challenges.

Cormier is a former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion. He’s one of only seven fighters in UFC history to win two divisional championships across a career, and he’s one of only to become UFC “champ champ” by holding both at the same time. Cormier retired after losing the rubbermatch last year to Stipe Miococ at UFC 252.

Top Finishes: Daniel CormierThe former two-division UFC champion has fought and finished some legends of the sport during his MMA career. Daniel Cormier looks to go out on top after he faces Stipe Miocic at UFC 252 for their trilogy fight. Subscribe to get all the latest UFC content: bit.ly/2uJRzRR Experience UFC live with UFC FIGHT PASS, the… 2020-08-12T19:00:37Z

Love, 33, is a former 168-pound contender. He’s won regional titles in boxing but never one of boxing’s many world titles, at least among those considered legitimate championships in the sport. Love hasn’t competed since 2019.

Woodley, 39, is a former UFC welterweight champ. He’s lost four straight fights in the UFC, and now he could be headed into a boxing bout against either Love or Paul.

READ NEXT: Jorge Masvidal Gets Trolled By Shaquille O’Neal? [LOOK]

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson

YouTube: Real Talk with Kelsey and Rachel