Jake Paul: ‘He’s Gonna Get His A** Beat!’

YouTuber Jake Paul is 2-0 as a professional boxer after knocking out ex-NBA star Nate Robinson over the weekend on the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. pay-per-view card, and the 23-year-old is already taking aim at his next target.

While Paul has talked over recent weeks about fighting the likes of UFC megastar Conor McGregor and pro-MMA fighter Dillon Danis, Paul revealed to DAZN’s Ak and Barak this week after his big win over Robinson that the fight he wants most next is actually fellow YouTuber KSI.

“I think KSI, you know, that’s the fight everyone wants to see next, and it’s been pending for three years now,” Paul said.

“So I want to make that one happen, but we’ll see. I think he’s legitimately scared of me, and he’s gonna get his a** beat and he doesn’t want that,” Paul said.

Paul Believes KSI Won’t Accept Fight

Paul believes the reason KSI, whose real name is Olajide William Olatunji, doesn’t want to face Paul is that the fellow YouTuber-turned-pro-boxer is 1-0 as a pro fighter. In Paul’s mind, KSI doesn’t want to risk catching a loss on his record.

KSI defeated Jake Paul’s older brother Logan Paul in a six-round boxing match in January via split-decision.

“He wants to stay victorious,” Paul said. “He beat my brother, so…it doesn’t make sense for him necessarily to get in the ring [with me] because he’s undefeated. He knows that going up against me it’s gonna be a very, very, very difficult fight.”

You can watch the interview below.

.@JakePaul says he wants @KSI next. "I think he's legitimately scared of me and he's gonna get his ass beat. He doesn't want that." 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/cwQWPwLleu — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) December 3, 2020

Paul vs. Conor McGregor?

While Paul stated that he wanted KSI next, the undefeated professional boxer has also repetitively called out UFC superstar McGregor over recent weeks.

Paul called out McGregor before and after his win over Robinson on Saturday night, but McGregor has yet to publicly respond to any of the challenges.

And there have been plenty of challenges.

Might McGregor’s silence be because his team is negotiating a fight with Paul? Paul’s recent comments to TMZ Sports about the matter seem to suggest that might be the case.

“The Jake Paul vs. Conor McGregor fight is going to happen,” Paul said per TMZ. “Just a matter of when.”

Why KSI Makes Sense

Still, Paul is likely better served by getting more rounds in the bank before climbing inside the ring with someone like McGregor.

As excellent as Paul has looked in his first two pro fights, the American is still a relative novice in the world of professional prizefighting.

Jake Paul (-225) puts Nate Rob to sleep in the second round 🤯 😴pic.twitter.com/EF8qfIfn9S — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) November 29, 2020

If Paul seriously hopes to contend against the likes of the combat sports athletes as decorated as McGregor, he’ll need a lot more rounds under his belt by the time that day comes.

Facing KSI makes a ton of sense at this point in Paul’s young career, and the celebrity factor for both men means the fight would probably do massive numbers that help pay both fighters handsomely for their efforts.

