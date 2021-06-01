Jake Paul Compared to Virus: ‘Man on a Mission’

Entertainer and pro boxer Jake Paul selected another ex-UFC star to be his next opponent inside a boxing ring, and the entire combat sports community seemed to unify behind former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in hopes that he’ll take care of the business that ex-UFC star Ben Askren couldn’t. MMA Mania, a popular news site focused on delivering the more entertaining sides of the sport, went so far as to call the brash 24-year-old YouTuber a “virus” in one of its headlines.

You can see that headline below.

Will Woodley be the cure? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/cxZdQxZVow — Kelsey McCarson (@kelsey_mccarson) June 1, 2021

In his piece, entitled “Bye! Tyron Woodley vows to end Jake Paul experiment, rid combat sports of YouTube ‘b*tch’”, MMA Mania’s Jesse Holland goes on to describe Woodley as “a man on a mission” who will either “raise his stock by smashing Paul” or end up joining Askren “in the highlight-reel hall of fame”.

Woodley and Paul Trade Barbs on Social Media

If Paul is a virus in the world of combat sports, Woodley for sure believes he’s the cure.

“T-Wood” posted his thoughts about the upcoming fight on Tuesday. He said, “Dear @jakepaul keep [hat] I’m taking your head clean off your neck! #GotchaSoul”.

Dear @jakepaul keep the 🧢 I'm taking your head clean off your neck! #GotchaSoul pic.twitter.com/f7Ba8MELJ4 — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) June 1, 2021

Paul stuck with that same epistolary tone. His letter to Woodley thanked the former UFC champ for being next on his growing list of viral knockouts.

He posted, “Dear, @TWooodley thanks for being the second MMA fighter on my hit list. August 28th the 5x UFC champion is getting knocked out by a Disney actor.”

Dear, @TWooodley thanks for being the second MMA fighter on my hit list. August 28th the 5x UFC champion is getting knocked out by a Disney actor. pic.twitter.com/MHhMMp9EGl — GOTCHA HAT (@jakepaul) June 1, 2021

Paul continued to mock Woodley later in the day, and his expert-level trolling isn’t likely to end anytime soon.

Paul vs. Woodley on August 28

Paul vs. Woodley is set for August 28 per Paul’s post on social media.

The beef between the two stars supposedly began when Woodley visited Paul’s dressing room before he faced Askren back in April. The two stars traded words in a viral video and continued their feud through social media until the megafight was announced as a done deal for this summer.

It’s an intriguing battle.

Like Askren before him, Woodley is an older, wrestling-based former MMA champ that will be outweighed on fight night by the younger, more polished Paul.

Unlike Askren, Woodley has shown to be a serious danger to MMA stars while standing on his feet. Woodley, aka “The Chosen One”, has scored seven knockouts in his MMA career.

Whether that kind of ability will be enough to defeat Paul under boxing rules remains to be seen, but at least he’ll have a better chance than Askren did.

