Twitter Reacts to Jake Paul vs. UFC Star: ‘Crazy Step Up’

Jake Paul has his next boxing match lined up according to The Athletic’s Mike Coppinger, and the stunning news about the YouTuber’s UFC star opponent broke a day before it was supposed to be announced. According to Coppinger, Paul will face former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in his next boxing match, and the fight will be distributed live to the masses via Showtime, presumedly via pay-per-view.

Coppinger posted, “Sources: Jake Paul and former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley have agreed to a deal for a boxing match. Jake recently signed a multi-fight deal with Showtime. Friday face-off in Miami planned to promote the event. Paul coming off first-round KO of Ben Askren”.

Neither Paul nor Woodley immediately confirmed the fight.

But Woodley, 39, posted about his plan to knock out Paul, 24, inside a boxing ring as recently as April 25. He posted, “You already scared s***less. I don’t have to slap you. But the Moment i walk away after i knock you out….The World will rejoice! @jakepaul”.

You already scared shitless. I don't have to slap you. But the Moment i walk away after i knock you out….The World will rejoice! @jakepaul https://t.co/E0OcJiB2QO — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) April 25, 2021

Paul didn’t specifically announce Woodley as his opponent on Instagram, but he did say a deal was done and about to revealed. A couple of hours later, Coppinger announced the news via social media.

He posted, “Gotcha fight announcement?”.

‘Gonna Take His F****** Head Off” and Other Reactions

Many in the UFC world used what was left of their Memorial Day weekend to react to the big news.

One user predicted Woodley will destroy Paul under boxing rules even though the ex-UFC star used a wrestling-based approach in his championship run. He posted, “Dude Tyron Woodley is gonna take his f****** head off. He has multiple KO in his career”.

Dude Tyron Woodley is gonna take his fucking head off. He has multiple KO in his career — Troydan (@Troydan) May 31, 2021

Another poster insisted Woodley is a huge step up for Paul even though the 39-year-old is coming off four straight losses in the UFC. He posted, “…But, Woodley is a crazy step up in striking from Ben f****** Askren and retired basketball players.”

Or you know, a boxer? But, Woodley is a crazy step up in striking from Ben fucking Askren and retired basketball players. — Pillars Of Salt (@_PillarsOfSalt_) May 31, 2021

MMA Roasted kept it comical. He posted, “Tyron Woodley is boxing Jake Paul. The loser has to listen to the winner’s rap album.”

Tyron Woodley is boxing Jake Paul. The loser has to listen to the winner’s rap album. — MMA Roasted (@MMARoasted) May 31, 2021

Another fan posted, “This is the perfect fight for Paul to take. Woodley is a credible opponent and a definite step up from Askren in striking but is also past his best, on a 4 fight losing streak and a much smaller man than Jake. Plus there’s the storyline with him being a friend of Askren’s”.

This is the perfect fight for Paul to take. Woodley is a credible opponent and a definite step up from Askren in striking but is also past his best, on a 4 fight losing streak and a much smaller man than Jake. Plus there’s the storyline with him being a friend of Askren’s — Oliver Cooper (@OliCooper_98) May 31, 2021

‘A Good Chance He Flattens Jake’ and More Posts

Bleacher Report’s Tom Taylor said, “There’s no denying that Woodley has slowed down, but there’s still a good chance he flattens Jake in this one, IMO. Hope he’s making bank either way.”

There's no denying that Woodley has slowed down, but there's still a good chance he flattens Jake in this one, IMO. Hope he's making bank either way. https://t.co/XiqK1t7CUe — Tom Taylor (@TomTayMMA) May 31, 2021

MMA Junkie’s Nolan King said, “If Jake Paul beats Tyron Woodley, I will be very surprised. Ten steps up from Ben Askren.”

If Jake Paul beats Tyron Woodley, I will be very surprised. Ten steps up from Ben Askren. https://t.co/0VGF0Pa27G — Nolan King (@mma_kings) May 31, 2021

FightHub’s Marcos Villegas isn’t so sure what to think. He posted, “Jake vs Woodley….Hmmmm what yall think”.

Jake vs Woodley….Hmmmm what yall think — MARCOS VILLEGAS (@heyitsmarcosv) May 31, 2021

It’s a great question. After all, Woodley lost his last four UFC fights and hardly won a round over that same time, but he should still be a huge step up in competition for Paul.

Paul is 3-0 with 3 KOs, but his victories came in succession over a YouTuber (AnEsonGib), a retired NBA player (Nate Robinson), and a former UFC star (Ben Askren) with limited striking skills.

So Woodley should be the toughest test of Paul’s career to date, and it seems most people in the combats sports world are already predicting Woodley to win.

Boxing and MMA Perspectives

The Athletic shared the viewpoints of Coppinger and MMA writer Ben Fowlkes about the Paul vs Woodley boxing match.

Coppinger posted a boxing writer’s perspective on Paul. He said, “…ask most professional boxers and they’ll tell you: Paul isn’t bad for being a complete novice…with just three pro fights under his belt, he’s proving to be a competent boxer and a bonanza at the box office.”

Fowlkes represented the MMA audience. He said, “…Woodley is definitely more of a striking threat than Askren ever was. The biggest difference between them is one-punch power. Woodley has it ― seven of his 19 wins in MMA came via knockout…”.

No details have yet to be released about the date or venue.

