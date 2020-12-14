Conor McGregor Saves Gym: ‘Let’s Go!’

UFC superstar Conor McGregor might be headed into the most important fight of his MMA career against Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier in the main event of UFC 257 next month, but the 32-year-old Irishman didn’t let his laser-like focus on accomplishing the task at hand keep him from saving one of his local MMA gyms. According to Straight Blast Gym (SBG) Portarlington’s official Instagram page, the MMA gym in Ireland was set to close its doors forever due to the COVID-19 pandemic before McGregor swooped in at the last minute to save it.

The gym posted the story via Instagram with the following text:

“From the lowest low to the highest high. WE ARE NOT CLOSING!! Our team-mate and friend @thenotoriousmma has decided to help us out and keep the gym running. We will be eternally grateful. To everyone that messaged and got in touch with us to show your support, thank you all so much. See you all on the mats…”

McGregor re-shared that same story via his various social media channels.

While SBG Portarlington isn’t the exact same Dublin-based SBG MMA gym McGregor helped to make famous in Ireland, it is one of the many SBG gyms that was originally founded by Matt Thornton and ultimately expanded to multiple locations across Ireland and other places around the world.

McGregor commented on SBG Portarlington’s post about staying open, “Let’s go SBG Portarlington!”.

More than that, though, McGregor made the move to help make it possible for the MMA gym to remain open after the global pandemic had threatened to shut it down forever.

UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2

McGregor’s next fight is a rematch against Poirier. That big 155-pound battle takes place at UFC 257 on January 23.

It’s the first UFC pay-per-view event of 2021, and it features two of the UFC’s most popular and recognizable UFC fighters in the world.

McGregor defeated Poirier six years ago via first-round stoppage, but now the two stalwart lightweights are headed back inside the cage to settle things.

You can start getting hyped for the fight by watching the official UFC trailer for UFC 257 below.

McGregor hasn’t fought since stopping Donald Cerrone in the first round of UFC 246 in January.

Poirier’s last fight was an epic five-round slugfest with Dan Hooker that most consider a Fight of the Year candidate for 2020.

