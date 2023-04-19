UFC Combatant Is ‘Living Rent Free’ in Paddy Pimblett’s Head

Lightweight combatant Jared Gordon is “living rent free” in English UFC star Paddy Pimblett’s head.

That’s what “Flash” said during the UFC Fight Night 222 media day on Wednesday. Gordon is gearing up to fight Bobby Green on Saturday night at the UFC Apex Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

It will be his first Octagon appearance since his controversial unanimous decision defeat to Pimblett in December — a contest many scored for Gordon, including himself.

Several notable fighters sided with Gordon as well, like Nate Diaz and former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman.

Pimblett Wants to Run It Back With Gordon at the End of 2023

Pimblett recently shared a video blog that followed him during and after his ankle surgery. And from his hospital bed, he launched a scathing callout at Gordon.

“I want to punch his head in toward the end of the year,” Pimblett said. “I am going to run it back. I hope he beats Bobby Green because I’ll snap his arm for him in a round. Had a boxing match with him and I still won, because you’re s***.

“I hope he watches this. You’re f****** dog s***. At my worst, you couldn’t beat me at your best. Injured, everything going wrong. And you couldn’t beat me on my worst day, and I beat you on your best because you’re a little bum.”

Pimblett maintains that the bout was close because he hurt his ankle at the beginning of the opening frame. “The Baddy” also stated that he hopes to return to fighting by the end of the year.

Gordon Wants to Fight Someone Higher Ranked Than Pimblett If He Gets Past Green

Although Gordon and Green remain unranked, the latter has fought several big names in the lightweight division. So, with a win, Flash wants to fight someone who will propel him up the 155-pound ladder. And considering Pimblett is unranked, he doesn’t fit the bill in Gordon’s eyes.

Regardless, Flash said he’s occupying real estate in Pimblett’s head. Which, to him, means the scouser is unsure if he deserved the decision.

“I’m clearly living rent free in his head,” Gordon said (h/t MMA Junkie). “He just had surgery, and he’s in his recovery room in the hospital, and the first couple words he’s talking about is Jared Gordon. If I thought I won a fight and I wanted to move on and upward, I wouldn’t be talking about Paddy Pimblett from my hospital bed. But it’s not just me living rent-free in his head. It’s every other media outlet and person in the industry. Joe Rogan, Nate Diaz, I think said something. A bunch of people know I won the fight.

“If it was worth it for me, but when I get past Bobby, that’s fighting backwards. So, unless they give me some really big spot and it would put me in the spotlight obviously and it would grow my brand and grow me as a fighter, but at that point, it’s more of risk for me fight-wise after I get through Bobby. But if they offer me something good and money, I might think about it.”