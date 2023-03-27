Jared Gordon Responds to Paddy Pimblett’s ‘Angry’ Callout

UFC lightweight fighter Jared Gordon said that he fought Paddy Pimblett with an ankle injury after the latter underwent surgery to repair his own ankle.

Pimblett, one of England’s biggest mixed martial arts stars, recently posted a video blog on his YouTube channel featuring him on the day of his surgery. Pimblett has maintained that he hurt his ankle in the opening minute of his scrap with “Flash” at UFC 282 in December. Pimblett left the Octagon with a unanimous decision win (29–28, 29–28, 29–28), however, the call was highly controversial as several fans and pundits scored the 155-pound contest for Gordon.

While speaking with MMA Junkie last month, “The Baddy” admitted he was bothered by notable MMA names like Nate Diaz and Joe Rogan saying he lost to Flash. And apparently, he wants to silence the doubters.

After he went under the knife, Pimblett sat in his hospital bed and hit Gordon with a scathing callout – around four weeks before Flash’s scheduled bout with Bobby Green.

“I want to punch his head in toward the end of the year,” Pimblett said. “I am going to run it back. I hope he beats Bobby Green, because I’ll snap his arm for him in a round. Had a boxing match with him and I still won, because you’re s***.

“I hope he watches this. You’re f****** dog s***. At my worst, you couldn’t beat me at your best. Injured, everything going wrong. And you couldn’t beat me on my worst day, and I beat you on your best, because you’re a little bum.”

Gordon & ‘The Rest of the World’ ‘Knows I Won,’ Flash Tweeted

Well, Gordon took notice of Pimblett’s recent comments. And according to the 34-year-old American, he entered the Octagon with a compromised ankle.

“Funny thing is going into this fight I had an ankle injury as well, documented by UFC,” Gordon tweeted. “I couldn’t walk for weeks after our fight too. I get why he’s angry. He knows I won. Like the rest of the world.”

After the dust settled from the co-main event at UFC 282, Gordon took to Twitter to say the judges “robbed” him. “I was robbed everyone knows it. I can cry about it but I been back from worst and gods plan is the best plan so I know there’s something big to come from it,” Flash tweeted.

Although Gordon has an official loss to Pimblett on his 19-6 professional mixed martial arts record, the UFC has placed him in another big fight with Green, a fan favorite.

Pimblett Said the Fight Was Close Because His Ankle Was Hurt

Pimblett hopes to return to action by the end of 2023. And if the UFC matches him up with Gordon again, the scouser plans to put a stamp on their rivalry by proving he’s the superior fighter.

“When I told [the doctors] it happened in the first round of a fight, within the first minute, and they said, ‘Oh, did your fight finish there,’ and I was like, ‘No, I’d done another two and a half rounds,’ they were like, ‘What?’” Pimblett said. “They said, ‘You should’ve just sat on your stool and never have carried on fighting.’

“I said, ‘Are you mad? You think I’m some p****?’ People are like, ‘Oh, Jared Gordon did so well.’ He only done well because me ankle was f*****. You stupid t***. And he’s just being a bitter little girl, going on every interview site, ‘Oh, I won that fight, I won that fight.’ Well lad, Joe Solecki beat you but you got a split decision, so shut your mouth.”