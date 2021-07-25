Joe Rogan Interviews Conor McGregor, Sparks New Trend [LOOK]

Popular podcaster and UFC commentator Joe Rogan was tasked with interviewing Conor McGregor just moments after the UFC superstar suffered his horrific injury at UFC 264. McGregor’s leg snapped at the end of the first round, and Dustin Poirier was awarded the TKO victory. If you missed that viral UFC moment featuring two of the most popular figures in the UFC, or just want to see it again, you can watch it below.





Play



UFC 264: Conor McGregor Octagon Interview Conor McGregor talked with Joe Rogan in the Octagon after injuring his ankle near the conclusion of the first round of his UFC 264 main event bout with Dustin Poirier. Subscribe to get all the latest UFC content: bit.ly/2uJRzRR Experience UFC live with UFC FIGHT PASS, the digital subscription service of the UFC. Visit ufcfightpass.com/… 2021-07-11T05:29:00Z

Fighters who lose UFC fights usually aren’t interviewed by Rogan or anyone after their fights are over, but McGregor remains the sport’s biggest star and arguably remains more popular than every other UFC star combined.

So Rogan interviewed McGregor, and it was one of the wildest interviews in UFC history.

Rogan’s interview with McGregor was immediately a hot topic after it happened, but it’s remained hot even two weeks after the fight is over.

The latest trend on the Internet saw Rogan fictitiously depicted as interviewing other people, places, and things immediately after their most difficult experiences, too.

Rogan celebrated those posts by reposting some of them via Instagram over the weekend.

In these fan-created art pieces, Rogan can be seen interviewing Jesus Christ after his crucifixion, the Twin Towers after their collapse, and more.

Rogan Deleted Repost of Fictitious Interview with Jesus

Rogan later deleted the art featuring him interviewing Jesus, likely so as not to offend people. But you can see that original post by its creator below.

The image of Jesus is a still from the 2004 feature film, “The Passion of the Christ” starring Jim Caviezel.

The text of the post reads as if Rogan is interviewing Jesus.

He fictitiously says, “Jesus that was one hell of a performance! We saw you dropped three times in the opening rounds and after a huge display of heart you got caught in the crucifix position, at thirty-three years old, how soon can we expect a come-back? Is part of you worried you won’t be able to walk on water with these holes in your feet, and how do you expect to come in here and hurt somebody while also practicing non-violence and forgiveness. Anyways enjoy your night it was an honor calling this fight!”

Rogan Kept ‘Twin Towers’ Post Up

Another post that is likely to be viewed by some as controversial is one Rogan didn’t delete after reposting on Instagram, at least at the time of this publication.

That one depicts Rogan interviewing the World Trade Center’s Twin Towers after the buildings were infamously attacked by terrorists on September 11, 2001.

Rogan posted, “Oh my god… hahahahahaha!”.

You can see that post below.

Rogan Reveals Favorite Meme After New Trend Emerges

Finally, Rogan revealed his favorite of the memes.

He posted, “The internet wins again! There’s a s***load of these online, but I think @kamurashops has the best ones! Props to whoever created this one! It was sent to me in a text. If anyone knows who made it please let me know and I’ll tag them!”

Rogan has worked for the UFC since 1997.

Since he started with the company way back then, his fame has skyrocketed thanks in large part to his tremendously popular podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience”.

