Joe Rogan Blasts Fans at Conor McGregor’s Fight

Popular podcaster and UFC commentator didn’t seem happy with some of the MMA fans who were in attendance at UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. When folks started booing the undercard action between featherweight contenders Ryan Hall and Ilia Topuria, Rogan became irritated enough with that group to label those expressing their displeasure as “unschooled mouthbreathers”.

Rogan was calling the action alongside ESPN’s Jon Anik and Daniel Cormier. Rogan was in the middle of praising Hall for his wildly unorthodox fighting technique, which mainly consists of the fighter trying to roll himself into better grappling positions so he could use his expert Brazilian jiu-jitsu skills to submit his opponent, when he made the stunning remark.

“Look at him! His hands are down. He makes it look like he’s so casual. It looks like he’s almost playing. You know? He’s so comfortable in there, and the audience, the unschooled mouthbreathers amongst us, they’re going to start booing and screaming about this guy,” Rogan said.

Hall’s technique had helped him eight fights in a row before UFC 264, but Topuria eventually stuffed one of those rolls and knocked him out on the ground.

You can watch that moment below.

While Hall is considered one of the best jiu-jitsu practitioners in MMA, Topuria used his own black belt skills on the ground to stay out of trouble and the rest was accomplished via his better overall skills in other areas.

Still, the comments Rogan made while calling the action about some of the MMA fans in attendance at UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 might have ended up overshadowing the biggest win of Topuria’s career.

Topuria improved to 11-0.

Meanwhile, Rogan seems to have taken at least a little bit of a loss for letting the seemingly harsh critique come out of his mouth live on air on ESPN ahead of what’s probably going to be the best-selling UFC pay-per-view event of the year.

Still, it was the fight fans who might actually have taken the hardest fall. MMA is a sport that mixes many different disciplines into one strange pile. That some people prefer striking battles over grappling matches is nothing new in the sport, and fans are sure to continue liking different parts of the game for years to come.

Rogan would probably agree fans should be able to express themselves, and that’s especially probably true for those who shell out the big bucks to watch McGregor fight live.

