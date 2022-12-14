Joe Rogan’s Reaction to Paddy Pimblett’s Controversial UFC Win Caught on Camera

Color commentator Joe Rogan had a big reaction to Bruce Buffer announcing Paddy Pimblett as the winner of the UFC 282 co-main event last Saturday.

Pimblett squared off against fellow lightweight Jared Gordon on December 10 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The two scrapped for three rounds and as history has it, “The Baddy” was granted the win via unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28). The judges’ scores didn’t go without controversy, however. Several people in the MMA community scored the fight for Gordon, including Nate Diaz, former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz and renowned MMA journalist Ariel Helwani.

And judging by Rogan’s face, he may have thought “Flash” won as well.

In the following YouTube video, a fan caught Rogan on video reacting to the decision. The video shows Rogan peering over at Belal Muhammad, a top-ranked UFC welterweight and Gordon’s training partner, with a look that can be perceived as disagreement. Watch the video below via the embedded YouTube link:

Rogan was tasked to interview Pimblett in the middle of the Octagon. “Paddy that was a close one,” Rogan opened up.”

“Not it wasn’t,” Pimblett cut in. “That wasn’t close. He just controlled me in the third.”

“I won the first two rounds and I coasted in the third,” Pimblett responded. “I knew I was two rounds up, so I didn’t want to do nothing dangerous and risk losing the fight. I knew for a fact that I won the first two rounds pretty easily.”

However, Pimblett did praise Flash as the hardest test of his UFC career.

“Jared’s one tough motherf*****,” Pimblett said. “He’s one tough man. The trials and tribulations he’s had in his life and he’s come back, hats off to Jared.”

Pimblett then said that with a foundation that he had created, he wanted to team up with charities Gordon worked with. “Now that we fought in here, I want to work together outside the cage,” Pimblett said.

Pimblett Reacted to Rogan’s ‘Close One’ Comment Backstage

After the fight and his interview with Rogan, Pimblett spoke with TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter backstage. And in short, The Baddy wasn’t happy with Rogan saying the fight was close.

“I’m pretty pissed off, to be honest,” Pimblett said. “Joe Rogan came in and said it was a close fight. I’m like, ‘What are you on about? That was a close fight?’ Well, is everyone smoking proper heavy kush or something? What’s everyone on about?”

Gordon Tweeted That He Thought He Won the Fight

Gordon made it clear after the fight that he thought he had done enough to hand the scouser his first UFC defeat.

“I was robbed everyone knows it i… I can cry about it but I been back from worst and gods plan is the best plan so I know there’s something big to come from it,” Gordon tweeted that night.

With the loss, Gordon’s professional mixed martial arts record fell to 19-6 and he is 1-2 in his last three contests. On the other end, Pimblett extended his Octagon win streak to four since debuting last year, and he improved his record to 20-3.