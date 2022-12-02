Analyst Gives Strong Take on Paddy Pimblett ‘Underestimating’ UFC 282 Opponent

English star Paddy Pimblett is in for the “toughest test yet” when he fights Jared Gordon at UFC 282, according to fighter-turned-analyst Michael Bisping.

“The Baddy” and Gordon will battle during December 10’s lightweight co-main event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Pimblett is 3-0 inside the Octagon and during a recent video on his YouTube channel, Pimblett dismissed the 19-5 mixed martial artist’s chances of winning, saying “Flash” wasn’t on his “level” and that he was going to take the American’s “chin home” with him.

“He tries to pitter-patter his way to a win,” Pimblett said. “I try and knock you clean out with one shot, and that’s what I’m going to do.”

Pimblett boasts a professional mixed martial arts record of 19-3, which includes six wins via KO/TKO and seven by submission.

Bisping Pointed to Pimblett ‘Mentally Underestimating’ Gordon Ahead of UFC 282

Well, Bisping took to his own YouTube channel to share his take that The Baddy was “mentally underestimating” the MMA veteran. Bisping compared Pimblett’s confidence to that of Conor McGregor’s, but he reminded the young scouser that Gordon, who is 4-1 in his last five fights, is “no walk in the park.”

“I think it might be a tougher matchup than what Paddy thinks,” Bisping said. “I think Paddy potentially is underestimating him. Now when I say underestimating him, I don’t mean that he’s taking it easy, and he’s kicking back in training, and he’s not pushing himself to the limit, and all the rest of it. Paddy has got eyes on being the champion. Paddy is pushing himself to the absolute goddamn limit because the opponent right now isn’t Jared Gordon. The opponent is the mission.

“The opponent is this journey, this wave that he wants to ride toward being a UFC champion, a legend in the sport, a Hall of Famer, and of course, retiring with millions and millions and millions of dollars in the bank — as I say, being a legend. He’s not underestimating or undertraining, should I say, but he might be mentally underestimating. He says he’s going to knock him out in the first round. I don’t know about that. I honestly don’t think he will knock him out inside the first round, but this is going to be a tough fight. Jared Gordon’s no walk in the park.”

Pimblett Has Finished All 3 of His UFC Opponents

Pimblett, who is one of England’s biggest mixed martial arts stars, made his anticipated UFC debut in September 2021. He drew Luigi Vendramini and he knocked out the 155-pound fighter in the first round. Next, he battled Rodrigo Vargas in March, and once again, he picked up a first-round victory by way of a rear-naked choke.

The Baddy’s last contest was in July when he competed in his second straight UFC London event. He met Jordan Leavitt in the cage and he needed less than two rounds to submit “The Monkey King” via rear-naked choke.

Pimblett is the former Cage Warriors featherweight champion, and he fought for the promotion’s 155-pound belt as well.