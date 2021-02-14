Joe Rogan Returns To UFC: Best and Worst Reactions [LOOK]

Joe Rogan returned to UFC action as a color commentator on Saturday night in Las Vegas for UFC 258: Usman vs. Burns, and there were plenty of reactions to the popular podcaster being cageside again to help call the fights for the world’s most popular MMA promotional company.

Rogan joined ESPN’s Jon Anik and former UFC “champ champ” Daniel Cormier to call the fights at UFC 258. It was Rogan’s first time to call UFC fights in 2021, so Heavy compiled the best reactions to Rogan’s return for you to enjoy below.

Rogan was just as hyped about being there as ever.

UFC fighter Gabriel Green did not hold back in expressing his gratitude to be talking to Rogan after his win inside the Octagon.

Gabe Green: "I've been waiting a very long time to see you."

Joe Rogan: "I've been waiting a long time to see you too. You walked the wrong way."@joerogan had a laugh with @giftedgabegreen 😂 #UFC258 pic.twitter.com/bOEV4kqVFl — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 14, 2021

And fans were hyped as well.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

‘On No’ And Other Reactions to Rogan’s Return

Rogan has been part of the UFC’s commentating team for nearly two decades now, and he’s considered one of the true mainstays in the MMA community.

Still, Rogan has taken criticism from select fans and media members as of late for his recent work on UFC pay-per-view broadcasts, with some fans and media even going so far as to suggest that Rogan should retire.

That trend continued on Saturday with Rogan cageside for the first time since UFC 256 on December 12, 2020.

Oh no Joe Rogan is there 😭😭😭😭😭 — KiingScoop △⃒⃘ (@KiingScoop) February 14, 2021

Some fans just can’t seem to get behind Rogan.

#UFC258 "the fights have been great so far" – joe rogan, already zoned out to whats happening — Anthony Cyril Joshua Gané (@mixedmartialfar) February 14, 2021

While Rogan is one of the most knowledgeable people in combat sports, his style just doesn’t fit everyone.

Joe Rogan screams after a jab but he's only just realised this guys leg is fucked after he's been buckled by the last 3 kicks. This guy has got to go — pdb (@pauIboyIe2) February 14, 2021

This guy said “ugh” at the very site of Rogan at the desk.

Ugh Joe Rogan is back — A$AP Rocky (@rockman182) February 14, 2021

ALL the latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

‘I Love It’ and More Reactions to Rogan’s Return

Still, it seems most in the UFC community still consider Rogan one of the most important parts of the UFC pay-per-view experience.

Joe Rogan on UFC Tonight !! Gonna be a legendary Title Fight! #UFC. #Joerogan — AlldayNBA (@AlldayNBA4) February 14, 2021

Joe Rogan on commentary tonight pic.twitter.com/lDb1IjEvE4 — Dani (@dxnii50) February 14, 2021

Another user expressed how much they had missed hearing Rogan’s voice on the call.

First time hearing Joe Rogan’s voice in commentary in months pic.twitter.com/KCDgfM7fqD — Muk🏅 (@SIXSTATUES) February 14, 2021

I mean, one fan even said Rogan’s appearance at UFC 258 on Saturday night was the best thing to happen to her all week.

Joe Rogan is commentating on the ufc card tonight & that’s the only good thing that’s happened to me in days — mezo (@mezonazem) February 14, 2021

To some, Rogan, Anik, and Cormier together represent one of the best things going on in sports right now.

Another user chimed in with GOAT status for Rogan as well.

@joerogan is the GOAT of mma commentary! I learned all of my basic jujitsu positioning from his commentary in the early 2000s. Genius at calling fights @ufc ! Informative and entertaining — leveraged trader (@Dk_trading28) February 14, 2021

I mean, could the UFC even exist without Rogan? Some people just can’t imagine it.

What are we going to do when the faces and backbone of the ufc retire like Dana white, Bruce buffer, Jon anik, joe rogan. What does that even look like? Can’t imagine it 😳 — FFJ MMA💎 (@fufujan1) February 13, 2021

This user even reckoned Rogan might win a presidential election should he decide to run.

I reckon it Joe Rogan ran for president he'd get a lot of votes lot of people like him — Green Valley (@greenvalley2168) February 14, 2021

Other users apparently tuned in to UFC 258 just for Rogan.

The only interesting thing about this card is Joe rogan a commentator — Eric Jordan (@leadershipisli1) February 14, 2021

Rogan Remains Important Part of UFC World

Indeed, Rogan is a huge part of the UFC world. He made his UFC broadcast debut way back in 1997.

On this day in 1997: @JoeRogan makes his UFC broadcasting debut pic.twitter.com/qOFu8G0iSk — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) February 7, 2021

That happened at UFC 12. According to an MMA History account, that night also featured the first UFC heavyweight championship fight, the first fights featuring weight classes and more.

UFC 12 took place 24 years ago today. This was a historic night for multiple reasons: – The first UFC Heavyweight Champion was crowned – It was the first UFC event to feature weight classes – Joe Rogan's first UFC appearance – Vitor Belfort's UFC debut — MMA History Today (@MMAHistoryToday) February 7, 2021

Rogan has been one of the most recognizable faces in the sport for years now, and no matter how big a celebrity he’s become through his podcast and various other enterprises, Rogan has maintained his relationship with the UFC community.

Love him or hate him, Joe Rogan is an important part of the UFC experience. — Kelsey McCarson (@kelsey_mccarson) February 14, 2021

Heck, Rogan has even been the type of dude to call play-by-play for an ice bucket spill.

This is one of the funniest moments in UFC broadcast history. Back in 2010, Joe Rogan went IN on a spilled bucket of ice inside the Octagon 😂

pic.twitter.com/BToWc36R8S — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) February 6, 2021

So no matter how people reacted to Rogan calling the fights on Saturday at UFC 258, it would seem certain Rogan will be able to call the action for as long as he would like going forward.

Rogan is an integral part of the UFC community, and he’s not going away anytime soon.

READ NEXT: PFL MMA Stacked With Ex-UFC Champs and Future Superstars

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson

YouTube: Real Talk with Kelsey and Rachel