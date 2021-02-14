Joe Rogan Returns To UFC: Best and Worst Reactions [LOOK]

Joe Rogan returned to UFC action as a color commentator on Saturday night in Las Vegas for UFC 258: Usman vs. Burns, and there were plenty of reactions to the popular podcaster being cageside again to help call the fights for the world’s most popular MMA promotional company.

Rogan joined ESPN’s Jon Anik and former UFC “champ champ” Daniel Cormier to call the fights at UFC 258. It was Rogan’s first time to call UFC fights in 2021, so Heavy compiled the best reactions to Rogan’s return for you to enjoy below.

Rogan was just as hyped about being there as ever.

UFC fighter Gabriel Green did not hold back in expressing his gratitude to be talking to Rogan after his win inside the Octagon.

And fans were hyped as well.

‘On No’ And Other Reactions to Rogan’s Return

Rogan has been part of the UFC’s commentating team for nearly two decades now, and he’s considered one of the true mainstays in the MMA community.

Still, Rogan has taken criticism from select fans and media members as of late for his recent work on UFC pay-per-view broadcasts, with some fans and media even going so far as to suggest that Rogan should retire.

That trend continued on Saturday with Rogan cageside for the first time since UFC 256 on December 12, 2020.

Some fans just can’t seem to get behind Rogan.

While Rogan is one of the most knowledgeable people in combat sports, his style just doesn’t fit everyone.

This guy said “ugh” at the very site of Rogan at the desk.

‘I Love It’ and More Reactions to Rogan’s Return

Still, it seems most in the UFC community still consider Rogan one of the most important parts of the UFC pay-per-view experience.

Another user expressed how much they had missed hearing Rogan’s voice on the call.

I mean, one fan even said Rogan’s appearance at UFC 258 on Saturday night was the best thing to happen to her all week.

To some, Rogan, Anik, and Cormier together represent one of the best things going on in sports right now.

Another user chimed in with GOAT status for Rogan as well.

I mean, could the UFC even exist without Rogan? Some people just can’t imagine it.

This user even reckoned Rogan might win a presidential election should he decide to run.

Other users apparently tuned in to UFC 258 just for Rogan.

Rogan Remains Important Part of UFC World

Indeed, Rogan is a huge part of the UFC world. He made his UFC broadcast debut way back in 1997.

That happened at UFC 12. According to an MMA History account, that night also featured the first UFC heavyweight championship fight, the first fights featuring weight classes and more.

Rogan has been one of the most recognizable faces in the sport for years now, and no matter how big a celebrity he’s become through his podcast and various other enterprises, Rogan has maintained his relationship with the UFC community.

Heck, Rogan has even been the type of dude to call play-by-play for an ice bucket spill.

So no matter how people reacted to Rogan calling the fights on Saturday at UFC 258, it would seem certain Rogan will be able to call the action for as long as he would like going forward.

Rogan is an integral part of the UFC community, and he’s not going away anytime soon.

