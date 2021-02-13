Jon Jones Refutes UFC President Dana White

UFC superstar Jon Jones hopes to be competing for heavyweight gold later this year, but he’s still not satisfied with whatever the company plans to pay him for the proposed megafight. Jones let the world know via social media that he and Dana White were still a long way off in terms of financial compensation for facing the winner of Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou.

Jones posted, “Been seeing lots of different things in the media lately, I would absolutely love to fight for the UFC again. Really hope we can come up with a good financial agreement and give the fans a few more great fights.”

White told the media earlier in the week that the UFC already had a fight lined up for Jones. But Jones refuted that statement.

While the rhetoric of his post is generally positive and nothing like last year’s social media rants about potentially never fighting in the UFC again, it’s clear that Jones intends on getting paid more in 2021 than he did for his fights in previous years.

Next Fight for Jones?

UFC 260: Miocic vs. Ngannou 2 is scheduled for March 27.

The main event features the long-awaited rematch between UFC heavyweight champion Miocic and terrifying knockout machine Ngannou.

Miocic defeated Ngannou at UFC 220 in 2018, but Ngannou will enter the rematch riding a four-fight win streak.

In December, Jones revealed to Heavy which of the two stalwart heavyweights he’d prefer to fight.

“I would rather fight Stipe,” Jones said.

Still, the longtime light heavyweight champ could see the upcoming heavyweight fight at UFC 260 play out either way.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Francis won the rematch,” Jones said. “He’s just training constantly. Stipe is a little more private about his training. I’m sure Stipe is training as well. But Francis’ learning curve seems rather high. His balance and wrestling constantly seem to be improving, so I wouldn’t be surprised if he won.”

Regardless, Jones sees Miocic as the fighter with the most to lose and that means Jones would have more to gain by beating him.

“But I would rather fight Stipe because there’s a lot more to take from him,” Jones said.