Tyson Fury and More React To Huge Upset and KO [WATCH]

Previously undefeated world champion Josh Warrington didn’t expect to have any trouble at all with Mexico’s Mauricio Lara on Saturday night at Wembley Arena in London.

In fact, Warrington and his team were so sure about his soon-to-be victory over Lara that the fighter had actually decided to vacate his IBF featherweight championship so he could pick up the quick payday against Lara before moving on to bigger and better things.

Instead, Lara scored the historic upset win over Warrington by ninth-round stoppage, and the entire boxing world seemed shaken at seeing Warrington so beat-up by the Mexican upstart.

You can see the stunning end of the fight below. Warrington went from being a huge favorite on his way to the sure-fire win to being in the dangerous position of needing the referee to save him from more punishment.

Mauricio Lara with the HUGE upset 😯 Lara knocked out previously unbeaten Josh Warrington in the 9th round. #WarringtonLara (via @DAZNBoxing)

pic.twitter.com/5IuhH3RGqT — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) February 13, 2021

Fighters React to Warrington vs. Lara

WBC heavyweight champ Tyson Fury called Warrington a victim of his own inactivity.

Tonight the fight world seen another victim of Inactivity in josh Warrington, covid has destroyed a lot of careers. Can’t beat staying active.🙏 — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) February 13, 2021

Unified 140-pound champion Josh Taylor said he hopes Warrington is okay after the stoppage. The World Boxing Super Series winner posted that the stunning loss by the Leeds native should serve as a “big reminder to never underestimate your opponent”.

I really hope josh Warrington is ok after that, he’s a real top lad. In my opinion that fight should have been stopped that first knockdown, he took a lot of heavy shots & looked hurt for a big duration of the fight.

This is a big reminder to never underestimate your opponent. — Josh Taylor (@JoshTaylorBoxer) February 13, 2021

Former champ Carl Frampton posted his opinion about the fight, too. Of course, Warrington handed Frampton his last loss in 2018 via unanimous decision.

I dont want to do a disservice to Lara, clearly very heavy handed. But the only reason I can see Warrington losing that is through complacency. Should have been stopped in the 4th. Punishment like that not good for anyone — Carl Frampton MBE (@RealCFrampton) February 13, 2021

Meanwhile, retired cruiserweight champion Tony Bellew posted about boxing being the “most brutal sport in the world”.

Boxing is so so HARD!! Never forget this people… 😔 The most brutal sport in the world.. 😔 — Tony Bellew (@TonyBellew) February 13, 2021

Super middleweight champ Billy Joe Saunders is on his way to being a huge underdog later this year against boxing’s pound-for-pound king Canelo Alvarez, so Saunders reminded people that these kinds of upsets were exactly why people loved watching boxing in the first place.

And that’s why people watch boxing 🥊 — billyjoesaunders (@bjsaunders_) February 13, 2021

Celebrities and Journalists React to Warrington vs. Lara

Scottish soccer player Liam Cooper touted Warrington’s courage in the defeat. Cooper called Warrington a “warrior” and told him to “rest up”.

Chin up @J_Warrington even the best get beat. Still went to get up after the knockdown. WARRIOR!! The greatest, come back and put it right. We know you will. Rest up champ 👊🏻 — Liam Cooper (@LiamCooper__) February 13, 2021

Boxing writer Dan Rafael was watching the action, too. Rafael noted how big the upset was and how scary things looked for Warrington at the end of the fight.

Watching the replays of the KO, damn it was even worse than it seemed live. Warrington got nailed with several wicked hooks before the KO as well as a left to the body. Lara with a career-making win. #boxing #WarringtonLara https://t.co/bZC6CdZs6Z — Dan Rafael (@DanRafael1) February 13, 2021

The42’s Gavan Casey said the fight should probably have been stopped earlier than it was. In fact, Casey said referee Howard Foster “didn’t protect Warrington as he swayed around the ring in Cuckoo Land” and called that move “egregious”.

That Howard Foster, whose trademark is usually to stop fights too early, didn’t protect Warrington as he swayed around the ring in Cuckoo Land in the fourth is really egregious. So many high-level British pro boxing officials are a disgrace to the sport and its participants. — Gavan Casey (@GavanCasey) February 13, 2021

BoxingScene’s Jake Donovan noted how “massive” the upset was.

Warrington down again in round nine and fight is stopped. Mauricio Lara with a MASSIVE upset stoppage win #WarringtonLara — Jake Donovan (@JakeNDaBox) February 13, 2021

British boxing writer Lee Gormley noted how gutted Lara must be over missing his chance to grab featherweight gold. After all, if Warrington had kept his belt, Lara would be the new champ.

Lara must be raging Warrington vacated. Would’ve been some world title win that! #WarringtonLara — Lee Gormley (@LeeGormley) February 13, 2021

Boxing betting guru Jim Karas noted just how much money the sharp bettors who backed Lara for the upset made on the fight on the boxing betting market.

Massive upset as Josh Warrington is KOed by 12/1 (+1200) underdog Lara! — Jim Karas (@JimKarasBoxing) February 13, 2021

Finally, celebrity boxing fan Rosie Perez posted her thoughts about the big fight, too.

Perez posted, “Warrington is hurt! He’s down! Oh snap. He’s done. Congrats Lara!”

Then, Perez posted her thoughts and feelings about seeing Warrington on the canvas.

Man. I hope Warrington is okay. He's still on the canvas. Dag. @DAZNBoxing #WarringtonLara — Rosie Perez (@rosieperezbklyn) February 13, 2021

Warrington’s shocking loss to Lara was hailed as one of the biggest upsets in recent history.

The fight happened across the pond, but it seemed like the entire boxing world was watching.

READ NEXT: PFL MMA Stacked With Ex-UFC Champs and Future Superstars

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson

YouTube: Real Talk with Kelsey and Rachel