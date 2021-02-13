Tyson Fury and More React To Huge Upset and KO [WATCH]

Tyson Fury and More React To Huge Upset and KO [WATCH]

Boxing Champ Tyson Fury

Previously undefeated world champion Josh Warrington didn’t expect to have any trouble at all with Mexico’s Mauricio Lara on Saturday night at Wembley Arena in London.

In fact, Warrington and his team were so sure about his soon-to-be victory over Lara that the fighter had actually decided to vacate his IBF featherweight championship so he could pick up the quick payday against Lara before moving on to bigger and better things.

Instead, Lara scored the historic upset win over Warrington by ninth-round stoppage, and the entire boxing world seemed shaken at seeing Warrington so beat-up by the Mexican upstart.

You can see the stunning end of the fight below. Warrington went from being a huge favorite on his way to the sure-fire win to being in the dangerous position of needing the referee to save him from more punishment.

Fighters React to Warrington vs. Lara

WBC heavyweight champ Tyson Fury called Warrington a victim of his own inactivity.

Unified 140-pound champion Josh Taylor said he hopes Warrington is okay after the stoppage. The World Boxing Super Series winner posted that the stunning loss by the Leeds native should serve as a “big reminder to never underestimate your opponent”.

Former champ Carl Frampton posted his opinion about the fight, too. Of course, Warrington handed Frampton his last loss in 2018 via unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, retired cruiserweight champion Tony Bellew posted about boxing being the “most brutal sport in the world”.

Super middleweight champ Billy Joe Saunders is on his way to being a huge underdog later this year against boxing’s pound-for-pound king Canelo Alvarez, so Saunders reminded people that these kinds of upsets were exactly why people loved watching boxing in the first place.

Celebrities and Journalists React to Warrington vs. Lara

Scottish soccer player Liam Cooper touted Warrington’s courage in the defeat. Cooper called Warrington a “warrior” and told him to “rest up”.

Boxing writer Dan Rafael was watching the action, too. Rafael noted how big the upset was and how scary things looked for Warrington at the end of the fight.

The42’s Gavan Casey said the fight should probably have been stopped earlier than it was. In fact, Casey said referee Howard Foster “didn’t protect Warrington as he swayed around the ring in Cuckoo Land” and called that move “egregious”.

BoxingScene’s Jake Donovan noted how “massive” the upset was.

British boxing writer Lee Gormley noted how gutted Lara must be over missing his chance to grab featherweight gold. After all, if Warrington had kept his belt, Lara would be the new champ.

Boxing betting guru Jim Karas noted just how much money the sharp bettors who backed Lara for the upset made on the fight on the boxing betting market.

Finally, celebrity boxing fan Rosie Perez posted her thoughts about the big fight, too.

Perez posted, “Warrington is hurt! He’s down! Oh snap. He’s done. Congrats Lara!”

Then, Perez posted her thoughts and feelings about seeing Warrington on the canvas.

Warrington’s shocking loss to Lara was hailed as one of the biggest upsets in recent history.

The fight happened across the pond, but it seemed like the entire boxing world was watching.

