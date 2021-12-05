Jon Jones Gives His Opinion on Conor McGregor’s Fighting Future

Even though Conor McGregor is the most popular, and perhaps wealthiest, MMA fighter alive, his fighting future is unclear from a competitive standpoint.

“Notorious” was the first-ever UFC fighter to become a simultaneous two-belt holder, winning bother the lightweight and featherweight titles. However, he’s 1-3 in MMA since securing the 155-pound belt at UFC 205 in November 2016.

McGregor is currently on an 0-2 skid courtesy of Dustin Poirier and coupled with that, he’s recovering from a broken leg he sustained during their trilogy fight at UFC 264 in July 2021. The Irishman hopes to get back to training by April 2022, and take a fight soon after that.

And one person who believes that Notorious can find glory inside the Octagon again is former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones. On December 4, 2021, a fight fan on Twitter asked “Bones” if he believes McGregor can become a UFC champion after his leg heals.

“Do you believe conor can come back to becoming a champion again after his injury?” Jones was asked.

“With the right team of people, absolutely, you can never count out someone like him,” Jones answered. “With all of his energy in the right place, that man could move mountains, he’s a closer.”

With the right team of people, absolutely, you can never count out someone like him. With all of his energy in the right place, that man could move mountains, he’s a closer https://t.co/cugG5j7xZU — BONY (@JonnyBones) December 4, 2021

The latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

McGregor Plans to Start Sparring By April & Get ‘Straight Back’ Into the Octagon

Late last month, McGregor took to Twitter to answer a bevvy of fan questions. One fan asked Notorious: “How many fights are you looking to have next year?”

“As soon as I am cleared to spar I will be straight back in,” McGregor answered.

As soon as I am cleared to spar I will be straight back in. https://t.co/lE95a9oBGF — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 27, 2021

McGregor also shared that he plans to be back sparring normally in April 2022.

“I will be full mixed martial arts sparring by April,” McGregor tweeted. “Easily! By then a return will be imminent. But I must be patient. I will beat this!”

I will be full mixed martial arts sparring by April. Easily! By then a return will be imminent. But I must be patient. I will beat this! https://t.co/KmgS9oa9Tv — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 27, 2021

“2 fights left on my contract, I will round out the entire top ten,” Notorious also tweeted. “Can’t wait to get back sparring for my comeback!”

2 fights left on my contract, I will round out the entire top ten.

Can’t wait to get back sparring for my comeback! https://t.co/u3Tg2ToIvZ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 1, 2021

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Notorious Says He Weighs Around 190 lbs, Nearly 35 More Than the Lightweight Division’s Limit

For a non-championship bout, fighters have to weigh in at no more than 156 pounds to compete in the lightweight division.

McGregor’s last two fights were at lightweight. However, since his leg break, the Irishman has spent a lot of time in a weight room. And according to the fighter, he weighs 85 kgs, which is around 190 lbs. He’s put on a noticeable amount of muscle mass, and he’s been sharing pictures of his newfound physique. Here are a few photos from his Instagram:

McGregor has a professional MMA record of 22-6 with 19 wins coming by KO/TKO. He holds notable victories over Dustin Poirier, Max Holloway, Jose Aldo, Nate Diaz and Eddie Alvarez.

READ NEXT: UFC World Reacts to Kamaru Usman Beating Colby Covington at UFC 268