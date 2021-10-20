Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon “Bones” Jones was recently challenged to a fight with unconventional stakes.

Bones hasn’t stepped inside the Octagon in nearly two years. The last time he fought, he defended the 205-pound strap against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in February 2020. He vacated the belt in summer 2020 in pursuit of a new challenge, announcing his move to heavyweight.

However, Jones doesn’t plan on fighting until 2022 and if it’s up to Bellator fighter and Conor McGregor’s training partner Dillon Danis, Bones’ return would be against him. Now, of course, the match would be virtually impossible to make as Jones is signed to the UFC and “El Jefe” is with Bellator.

And further to that, Danis has only fought in MMA twice and is a middleweight.

But that didn’t stop Danis from calling his shot against Jones. El Jefe recently spoke with Ariel Helwani on “The MMA Hour” and the Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt told the journalist that he wanted to compete against Jones in either an MMA or grappling contest.





Play



Video Video related to jon jones challenged by fighter: ‘loser goes to jail’ 2021-10-20T14:08:43-04:00

He told Helwani that he would give Bones “three, four million” and go “back to jail” should Jones come out on top. The controversial figure also added the stake that the loser of the contest “goes to jail.”

“I don’t troll. I just tell the truth and they all get mad about it,” Danis said via BloodElbow.com. “I’m just gonna let everybody know the truth. It’s not talking s***, I think. I’ll give like three, four million to Jon Jones. If he can beat me in an MMA fight or a grappling match, I’ll go back to jail. Or he can come with me.”

“Whoever loses goes to jail.”

Jones Is Facing 2 Charges After an Incident in Las Vegas Last Month

Danis’ jail stakes are a shot at Jones, who recently was part of an incident that left him charged with a felony and misdemeanor. Last month while in Las Vegas, Jones was accused of pulling the hair of his fiance and putting a dent in a police cruiser, according to a police report obtained by MMA Fighting.

The former UFC champion was jailed and charged with misdemeanor battery domestic violence and injuring or tampering with a vehicle, a felony, as per the report.

To read more about the allegations against Jones, tap here.

Danis Is Out a Few More Months With Injury, Challenged 2 UFC Veterans

Danis is currently recovering from a knee injury and he told Helwani on “The MMA Hour” that he hopes to fight in early 2022. Danis is viewed by many as a “Twitter troll,” who consistently takes shots at the likes of former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping on the platform.

For his return fight, Danis said he wants to compete against either former UFC welterweight title challenger Jake Shields or “The Ultimate Fighter” season one middleweight winner Diego Sanchez.

