Jon Jones: ‘As Long As They’re Not Talking S*** To Me!’

UFC superstar Jon Jones supports YouTubers entering the world of combat sports with one major caveat. The 33-year-old told Heavy he’s happy for the likes of Logan Paul, and his younger brother Jake Paul, as the two popular celebrities continue their professional fighting careers.

“I love them in the sport,” Jones said. “They have a young audience. They have a very diverse audience. They are generally passionate about combat sports, both UFC and boxing.”

Jones 100% supports the Paul brothers doing their things right now so long as they stay out of his lane.

“They are exciting,” Jones said. “They’re keeping the sport alive. They’re bringing in new fans, and I support them fully,” Jones said. “I wish them all the best as long, as they’re not talking s*** to me!”

Jones Supports Paul Brothers

Jones supports the Paul brothers because he’s a fan of seeing people come up in the world.

“It’s cool to see these guys’ dreams come true, going from a TikTok to possibly fighting Floyd Mayweather and being on the undercard of a Mike Tyson fight,” Jones said.

So Jones loves what the Paul brothers are doing right now.

“I’m a big fan of second chances,” Jones said. “I’m a big fan of turnaround stories, people coming up in life and rags to riches stories.”

Indeed, the world of combat sports is full of stories such as these. While the Paul brothers weren’t exactly living in dire straights before they became YouTube celebrities, Logan and Jake have enjoyed a tremendous rise from obscurity to celebrity status.

Now, both Logan and Jake are also professional boxers.

“I don’t know if these guys were ever really in rags, but to see the kids going from being dreamers to now being a name in sports on this level, it’s just super cool,” Jones.

Jones Hopes Boxing and MMA Fans Welcome Paul Brothers

Jones hopes other MMA and boxing fans will support the Paul brothers and other similar stars who enter the world of combat sports rather than try to drag them down. In that way, Jones believes Logan and Jake should be treated like everyone else who enters the domain: part of the family.

“I hope people can find inspiration from these characters instead of hating on these young men,” Jones said.

Of course, that’s only if the YouTubers keep from trying to drag Jones into any of their social media callouts. Logan Paul kept calling for a boxing match against retired boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather Jr. until he got his wish.

Mayweather vs. Paul is a special exhibition boxing bout scheduled for Saturday, February 20, 2021. The bout will be streamed live on pay-per-view via Fanmio.

Jake Paul has been attempting to lure UFC superstar Conor McGregor into the same type of fight.

So far, neither one of the Paul brothers have called for a fight against Jones, and the UFC superstar said he wanted it to stay that way.

So long as that’s the case, Jones is fully supportive of YouTubers entering his world.

Jones was doing media rounds in support of his work as a brand ambassador for boohooMan.

“It’s just a great product,” Jones said.

You can watch Jones in his Instagram ad for boohooMan below.

“This is the first company I’ve been with that I genuinely love wearing the product,” Jones said. “I put it on every day.”

