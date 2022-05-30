Jorge Masvidal Hurls Major Accusation & UFC Challenge at Conor McGregor

Two-time UFC title challenger Jorge Masvidal recently accused Conor McGregor of taking steroids, and “Gamebred” also expressed interest in fighting “Notorious.”

Masvidal has been sidelined since his UFC 272 loss to Colby Covington in March. The fighter is currently in a legal battle with Covington that stems from an incident that happened in the same month, however Masvidal expects to return to the Octagon in 2022.

That’s what he said in a recent Spanish interview with ESPN Deportes. Gamebred is busy in the gym working on his craft, and when he comes back to the UFC, he believes he only needs two victories to propel himself into title contention.

“There are options, but the first thing that matters is me – to be in the best condition of my life, to improve the fight,” Masvidal said via MMA Junkie’s translator. “Everyone knows that I can throw the hands, the kicks, the knees. People know that they can’t beat me with their hands, that they have to throw me into the fight. It’s something that I have to improve and find the formula for.

“… This year, I’ll guaranteed return. I don’t know the date yet. I think that with two fights, I can be in contention for the title or in a title contender fight.”

Masvidal Said McGregor Is on Steroids, Wants to ‘Break His Face’

Masvidal turned his attention to McGregor, who is also currently on the sidelines. Notorious hasn’t competed since breaking his leg at UFC 264 last July.

And although the two combatants have battled on social media in the past, Gamebred doesn’t see the Irishman taking a fight with him. But, that didn’t stop Masvidal from calling McGregor out, while also accusing him of being on steroids and “all kinds of things.”

“He is false. He knows that I am a man who hits hard and that I come to kill. I do not come to hug in the cage,” Masvidal said. “I am going to give everything inside me to kill him. I have a little size, although now he’s shooting up and putting steroids and all kinds of things (in his body), but he is still a little boy.”

“… I would love to fight at 170 pounds, but I don’t wait for anyone. If he wants to do it, I’ll break his face. If he doesn’t want to do it, let someone come next.”

McGregor Recently Gave an Update on His Recovery

Sky Sports caught up with McGregor last week, and the Irishman gave an update on his recovery. He’s optimistic that his leg is almost fully healed and that he’ll be training his kicking and grappling soon. And once he’s training full force in the gym, McGregor will be back inside the Octagon “in no time.”

“The body is doing good. We are going to up the training bit by bit.” McGregor said via the outlet. “I have another CT scan in the coming days and then I will be clear to kick. Once I can kick and grapple, I will be back in no time. Boxing training is going well, strength training. I am excited to get back.