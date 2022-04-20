Jorge Masvidal Reveals Interest in Random Match-Up With UFC Star

Fighting superstar Jorge Masvidal is interesting in rematching former UFC opponent Ben Askren, but he wants to compete in a wrestling match.

Masvidal and “Funky” met inside the Octagon in July 2019 at UFC 239 and “Gamebred” handed Askren his first-ever MMA loss. And it was in devastating fashion.

Askren was knocked out and laying on the canvas within five seconds of the start of the contest courtesy of Masvidal’s flying knee. It’s the quickest KO in UFC history, and the win is highly attributed to Gamebred’s rise in fame.

It was a shocking result, to say the least. And according to Masvidal, he’d do more damage to Askren in a wrestling match by slamming him “on his neck.”

Gamebred expressed interest in competing against the former two-time NCAA Division I national champion during a recent appearance on Logan Paul’s “IMPAULSIVE” podcast.

“I would actually love to wrestle f***ing with Ben in a competition, you know,” Masvidal said via Sportskeeda.com. “Like straight wrestling, I would do… I would grapple him for some monetary batteries… I would slam him on his neck too. He’s a better wrestler than me undisputedly but I am ten times the athlete that guy will ever be. Like speed power all that s***… With the fast switch muscles, with the reflexes, he’s not that guy now. When it comes to scrambling, positioning and endurance, he’s f***ing phenomenal. As much as I can’t stand his a**, he didn’t win those two national championships for nothing. He can scramble and has in some departments has unlimited endurance.”

Askren retired from MMA in 2019 after suffering a second consecutive loss, dropping to Demian Maia via third-round submission. He competed against Jake Paul in a boxing match last year and lost via first-round TKO.

Masvidal Plans on Focusing on His Wrestling, Admitted That Is His Weakness

Gamebred is 0-3 in his last three fights, and it’s in large part due to his wrestling. He suffered back-to-back losses to UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, and then a unanimous decision defeat to Colby Covington last month.

During the podcast, Masvidal said via MMA Fighting: “I’ve had a problem with wrestlers. It’s a couple times that I’ve had the problems. Not just a guy who was decent, [but] the more standout wrestlers, I’ve had a problem.”

But, Masvidal said he has a plan to “address these problems.”

“The best program in the country currently, for the last 10 years, is Penn State,” Masvidal said. “I’ve got some good friends over there, so I’m gonna go spend some time in Pennsylvania, wrestle in the morning, wrestle at night, wrestle in the morning, wrestle at night, and stay doing that, because I don’t feel like I have to work on my boxing — not to be cocky — or my kicking. It’s there any time. I’ve just got to sharpen it up before fights. So one of my main plans right now is go wrestle day and night and see what comes out of it.

“Then come back to the sport of MMA and see where I’m at. I don’t know how long that journey’s gonna take me. I don’t know if I’m gonna go there six months or six weeks until I get that breakthrough, but I know it will come from just being in there.”

Masvidal Hasn’t Considered Who He Wants To Fight Next

Gamebred appears laser-focused on improving his wrestling. When asked who he wants to fight next, Masvidald didn’t have a name in mind.

“I’m not even thinking that far yet,” Masvidal said. “I’m just gonna go sharpen these tools. Just wrestle, wrestle and f****** see what comes out of it. And once I feel I’ve improved, I’ve leveled up, I’ve f****** hit a Super Saiyan on everybody, we’ll find out who I’m gonna f****** murder.”